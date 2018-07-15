OK, maybe it wasn’t the early finish that had marked Regis Prograis’ previous five fights.
The toughness of his opponent and a questionable action by Juan Jose Velasco’s trainer contributed to that.
But all in all, Prograis’ return to his hometown of New Orleans for his first professional fight in the city limits, accomplished what he and his management team had hoped for:
• Extending his record to 22-0 with 19 knockouts via an eighth-round TKO to successfully defend his WBC Interim Super Lightweight title and take the Diamond Lightweight title in the process.
• Securing a berth in the World Boxing Super Series 140-pound tournament. The pairings for that event will be announced Friday in Moscow, where the tournament’s cruiserweight title bout will be fought on July 25.
• Drawing an enthusiastic crowd of 3,612 to Lakefront Arena, the largest for a local card in years, and advancing the idea that big-time boxing can return to the area. That was despite the fact that Prograis, who was born in New Orleans but relocated to Houston after Hurricane Katrina and still lives and fights there, was largely unknown until a late flurry of promotions, and that the bout aired on ESPN.
When it was over, even the governor was a member of Prograis’ entourage celebrating in the ring.
“We’re very happy,” said Lou DiBella, Prograis’ promoter. “We got tremendous support from the city and Regis, while doing all of the media rounds and fighting to make weight, still destroyed his man with a vicious body attack.
“It’s a great start to build to the next one.”
That well could be a super series bout.
Prograis, who is traveling to Moscow on Tuesday along with Sam Katkovski, who will represent Prograis’ management team of actor Mark Wahlberg and producer/director Peter Berg plus trainer Bobby Benton, likely will be facing either Scotland’s Josh Taylor (13-0, 11 KOs), Cleveland’s Ryan Martin (22-0, 12 KOs) or former lightweight champion Terry Flanagan (33-1, 13 KOs) of England, in the quarterfinals.
The date and site should be set this week. And while DiBella has said he’d like to bring that bout to New Orleans, it could be somewhere overseas (the Super Series is operated out of a Swiss-based company that's not part of any of the numerous alphabet sanctioning bodies) or another American city, depending on the finances.
Complicating things, the quarterfinals will either be in September and October, making a New Orleans bout compete with football. So a semifinal in early 2019 might be more compatible to bring back home.
“We’re going to see if we can make everything align,” DiBella said Sunday. “We’ve got to see where our best options are as Regis continues to build his brand.”
Prograis did that Saturday, even if it took until the eighth round after his previous five fights had totaled just 10 rounds, none going further than the fourth.
That was in large part because Velasco was able to defend well against Prograis’ jabs during the first four rounds, although a few straight shots got through his gloves even as he never mounted much of an attack himself.
Prograis finally found a different vulnerable spot late in the fifth when he sent a hard body shot to Velasco’s liver. It seemed unlikely Velasco, who was unranked despite being unbeaten in his first 20 fights, could get up, but he did, finishing out the final 45 seconds of the round despite a big attack by Prograis.
After a sixth round with little action, Prograis dropped his Argentine opponent with another body shot in the seventh.
Velasco seemed to want to quit after that round. But his trainer, Herman Cascedo, was translated saying to him, “What do you mean you don’t want to on? Give me one more round.”
After another body shot knockdown early in the eighth, followed by Velasco going to his knees and spitting out his mouthpiece while shaking his head indicated he wanted to stop, Cascedo put his man for another 30 seconds of punishment before Cascedo finally gave the signal to end it just as Velasco appeared headed for the canvas for the fifth time.
Benton, while not judging Cascedo’s actions, added that it was no surprise that the fight went as long as it did.
“They tell us this is an easy fight, but this is what we train for,” he said. “I wasn’t worried about him getting tired, and the other kid fought a smart fight by not giving us the same shot after Regis had hurt him.
“Regis could have made it a little easier on himself with a little more defense, but he got the job done. Watching it on tape a lot different from watching it live, and he looked a lot better than I thought he did during the fight.”
Neither did Benton see Prograis’ extensive week of promoting the fight, something he’d never done before, as taking anything away from his concentration or conditioning, especially because it’s something he will have to deal with more often.
“I think it helped him,” Benton said. “I would have tried to kill some of the interviews if I had to, but he was feeding off of it.
“I looked at how tired he was getting, but every time he did to do an interview, his energy was really, really good.”
Plus, Prograis was good at promoting himself and his desire to restore boxing vitality in New Orleans, down to the rougarou mask he wore into the ring and the homage tattoo to his hometown that covers his chest.
Whether that translates into more major fights for the area (the introduction of legalized sports betting makes Mississippi an attractive venue), remains to be seen.
Bob Arum’s Top Rank, which has a new deal with ESPN and co-promoted Saturday’s card with DiBella, likes getting away from Las Vegas to air shows featuring hometown heroes like Jose Ramirez (Fresno), who shares the title with Prograis but is skipping the super series, and Terrence Crawford (Omaha), the WBO welterweight champion considered the best pound-for-pound fighter today. Arum certainly had to like the visuals from New Orleans plus the enthusiasm of the crowd.
Prograis, who has expressed a desire a headline a Superdome card one day (the Smoothie King Center is more realistic), could face Ramirez, provided he wins the super series, or Crawford when he feels ready to move to 147 pounds.
Prograis, who’s 29, was even talking about Manny Pacquiao on Saturday.
But at 39, Pacquiao, whose seventh-round TKO of Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia on Saturday was his first stoppage since 2009, is likely looking for fighters in decline rather than on the rise at this stage of his career.
“Regis Prograis is a special fighter,” Katkovski said Sunday. “Not many others can fight like he can and to sell his story like he’s doing.
“We’ve got this tournament now, but after that, if Pacquiao was offered to us, we’d highly consider it. Regis will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime.”
Especially in New Orleans.