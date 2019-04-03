With his performance in the NBA’s G League this season, it was only a matter of time before the undrafted player out of UNLV got a realistic shot on an NBA roster. But stuck behind a deep roster on the team with the NBA’s best record, Wood wasn’t in the prime place to display that talent.
That’s why with eight games remaining in the season and their playoff hopes vanished, New Orleans took a flier on the big man, adding him to the rotation of young, promising prospects trying to earn a roster spot next season with plenty of playing time available before the end of the season. But Wednesday, Wood was honored for the consistent performances he put on that earned him this opportunity in the first place, as he was selected to the All-G League Third Team.
Wood, who started all 28 games he played in for the Wisconsin Herd this season, averaged 29.3 points and 14.1 assists per game in his 35.3 minutes per contest. They’re both numbers that have continued to rise over his four seasons of various length in the G League (once the D league).
A year ago, he was named All-D League Second Team while part of the Delaware 87ers while putting up 23.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He also led the league in field goals made (370), and he leads the league in both active and career efficiency rating (26.1).
After playing just over eight minutes against the Rockets in his first appearance with the Pelicans, Wood has played at least 27 minutes per contest in his last three games, averaging 21 points, 9.7 rebounds 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals per game and recorded NBA career-highs in points (25), rebounds (10), steals (three) and blocks (six).