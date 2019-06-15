The Anthony Davis era of the New Orleans Pelicans is over, with a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, ending the months-long and excruciating saga.

In exchange for Davis, the Pelicans will receive Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, plus three first-round picks, a league source confirmed.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade closes the book on Davis' Pelicans era, in which he proved to be arguably the most dominant player in the franchise's history. The 6-foot-10 center was selected No. 1 overall out of Kentucky in the 2012 NBA Draft, averaging 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game over seven seasons in New Orleans.

His accolades include being a 3-time All-NBA First Team selection (2015, 2017-2018), an All-Defensive First Team nod in 2018 and a 6-time NBA All-Star selection (2014-2019) -- including being named the 2017 All-Star Game MVP when the game was hosted in New Orleans.

Davis led the Pelicans to two playoff appearances and won one series with the team -- a sweep of the Portland Trailblazers during the 2017-2018 season. Both trips ended at the hands of the Golden State dynasty, with the Warriors winning eight of the nine contests split between 2015 and 2018.

The turmoil around Davis kicked off in earnest on Jan. 28 when news broke that the 26-year-old superstar was demanding to be traded and would decline the 5-year, $239.5 million supermax contract extension he was in line for after the 2019-'20 season.

The public trade demand resulted in a $50,000 fine and led to quickly fraying nerves between Davis, fans and team officials. Davis was injured when the trade news broke, but eventually returned to play sparingly in 15 Pelicans games over the remainder of the season.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry referred to the state of the team as a "dumpster fire" and team owner Gayle Benson was reportedly "livid" after Davis was seen leaving the Smoothie King Center mid-game with his agent after he suffered an apparent shoulder injury on the eve of the All-Star break.

Then-Pelicans GM Dell Demps was fired the next day. The leadership void was filled in the offseason with the hiring of Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, who would later hire Trajan Langdon as the team's new GM.

Davis, seemingly uninjured, played in the NBA All-Star game just days after the Demps firing. The game's rosters were "drafted" by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, and LeBron James of the Lakers.

Davis was picked by Team LeBron, with Antetokounmpo jokingly asking whether it was "tampering."

Said James: "Tampering rules do not apply on All-Star Weekend."

Those NBA rules do, of course, apply in that setting, and the comment raised eyebrows just 10 days after the Pelicans requested the league enforce its rules against "tampering," which prohibit players or teams from attempts to recruit a player currently under contract with another team.

Many around the Pelicans perceived the situation as a stunt by Davis' agent, Rich Paul, and his top-billed client, James, to strong-arm the superstar center onto the Lakers' roster.

Such a trade never developed despite a leaked offer by L.A., but the narrative left the Lakers' locker room in disarray. Then-President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson accused the Pelicans of not acting in "good faith," and the team eventually missed the playoffs. James missed significant stretches of the season due to injuries, by far the fewest games he's played in any of his 16 NBA seasons.

Johnson stepped down from his executive position in April, a job he'd held since 2017.

The Pelicans' fortunes turned in May, though, with a stunning victory in the NBA draft lottery that saw them jump from No. 7 to the No. 1 pick. The draw handed New Orleans the chance to acquire presumptive top selection Zion Williamson out of Duke.

The top pick marked the Pelicans first since they selected Anthony Davis No. 1 overall in 2012, which was also the result of lottery luck.

Team officials met with Davis earlier this month in an attempt to sway his decision, but that meeting was fruitless. The days following were filled with targeted barbs in the form of competing news reports that pitted the Pelicans' desires in a trade -- an all-star, a potential all-star and two first-round picks -- against Davis' insistence he would only sign a long-term deal with the Lakers or New York Knicks.

Griffin also told reporters that the June 20 NBA draft was in no way a "shot clock" on a trade, and the team would be willing to wait. Media reports refuted that notion in the days following.

Davis' agent, whose client list under Klutch Media Group includes dozens of high-profile NBA names, took the heaviest shots in an expansive Sports Illustrated feature that published Wednesday morning. Paul laid the blame for the public demand at Demps' feet for his bungling of the situation, compared joining the Lakers to going on a date with Jennifer Lopez, and gave fair warning to any team not on his client's list that chose to make a trade.

“They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year,” Paul told SI. “I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual (obligations) and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them.

“But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.”

Despite those barbs, the Celtics were "engaging" in trade talks just hours later, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, as were the Lakers.

Rumors at the same time indicated that the Lakers had made an offer, but were hesitant to include Kuzma, whom New Orleans "coveted" the most, according to an L.A. Times report.

