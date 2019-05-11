He's nearly unstoppable.
And even in the rare instances he has been stopped or stuffed at the rim, he has come back with a vengeance.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a freak.
No, really.
They call him "The Greek Freak" for a reason.
At only 24 years old, the 6-foot-11 superstar with the aggression of a center and the finesse of a guard is at the top of his game. He just led the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks to a 4-1 series win over a well-established Boston Celtics team in the NBA playoffs, and is the front-runner for league MVP.
And he hasn't even reached his prime yet.
Since the Bucks took care of the Celtics with ease Wednesday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, a lot of the talk around town has been about Kyrie Irving, and whether he was at fault for the Celtics' failures this postseason (compared to the incredible run they had last year, when Irving was out with an injury).
But maybe it's not all Kyrie's fault. He did lead all Celtics scorers with 20.4 points per game during the series.
And outside of Game 1, it's not like anyone else stopped Giannis, regardless of how many points Kyrie put up.
Giannis averaged 28.4 points, 11 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the series, and the Celtics gave 32-year-old center Al Horford the impossible task of guarding him while still trying to be productive on the offensive end.
Horford is an established big man who can shoot well, play stand-up defense and lead a young team when it needs wisdom.
And Horford is roughly the same size as Giannis. He's 6-10 with a 7-1 wingspan.
Sounds like an even matchup, right?
Wrong.
Horford plays like the center he is — in the way he moves, his quickness and the bulk of his offense being limited to no-nonsense moves inside the 3-point arc (except for his efficient spot-up 3s).
But Giannis is from another planet. He is a hybrid whose 242-pound frame allows him to bang with the big boys — but his prowess is nearly impossible for any traditional big man to keep up with. And the little guys definitely don't stand a chance against his height, not to mention his 7-3 wingspan.
Giannis has the ability to Euro-step with the best of guards — and from just inside the 3-point arc, he needs just one dribble to reach the basket, powerfully dunking over any opponent who dares to step in his way.
Another thing: Antetokounmpo has added a fairly decent jump shot to his repertoire. As a shooter, he's no Kevin Durant, but he did make just as many 3-pointers (seven) as Kyrie did during the series.
But again, the loss wasn't Kyrie's fault.
And it's not just Giannis' physique that makes him such a unicorn. It's also his mentality.
Whenever he or his teammates are asked how he is able to do what he does, he never mentions his physical advantages.
For him, it's about his hunger for the game.
“At the end of the day, we realize we’ve never been there before,” Giannis told The Associated Press after Game 5 about advancing to the Eastern finals. “We’re really hungry to achieve our goals. That’s all we care about. As long as we play hard, we really don’t care about what anybody has to say.”
Veteran guard George Hill confirmed his teammate's tenacity.
“Giannis’ speech was, ‘A lot of us probably came from nothing and we have the opportunity to write our own story right now.’ That’s what everybody did,” Hill said about Giannis' motivational tactics.
Heck, even Kyrie admitted Giannis and the Bucks' upper hand had little to do with their physical skills. It was more a matter of effort.
“They played like they wanted it,” he said shortly after his team's early exit.
As the Bucks rest up and prepare for their opponent — the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors play Game 7 Sunday — attempting to limit Giannis will be the focal point for any team that wants to have any chance at taking four games.
But from what the Greek Freak has shown the world this postseason, he may just be too much to handle.
Ask the Celtics.