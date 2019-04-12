The New Orleans Pelicans were at the mercy of the coin on Friday, and when it landed they were left sitting in the seat for the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

That is, of course, unless they become lottery winners -- again.

The tiebreaker scenario was held Friday, splitting a three-way stalemate between New Orleans, the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks. All three teams ended the season with identical 33-49 records. The tiebreaker proceedings decide where teams will draft if their names or teams behind them are not drawn for one of the top four picks.

The Grizzlies ended up with the No. 8 pick while the Mavericks are left with the No. 9 pick.

Despite the tiebreaker results, the NBA draft lottery odds remain split evenly for the three teams. With a 6 percent chance at the top pick and 26.1 percent chance at the top-4, the odds for the Pelicans are long. The team does have a history of luck in this situation, though, dating back to 2012 and the last time they were involved in a lottery tiebreaker.

That year, the then-New Orleans Hornets actually lost the coin flip and fell back to the No. 4 spot behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite having the fourth-longest odds at 13.75 percent, the lottery turned up for New Orleans and they used the No. 1 pick in that draft to select Anthony Davis.

The then-Charlotte Bobcats, who rebranded back to the Hornets in 2014, chose Davis' Kentucky teammate Michael Kidd-Gilchrist at No. 2 overall, and the Washington Wizards took shooting guard Bradley Beal at No. 3. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, were bounced back to No. 4 where they selected guard Dion Waiters, who now plays for the Miami Heat.

The NBA draft lottery is slightly changed for 2019, with identical odds for both the top pick and a top-four pick for the teams with the three worst records in the league. Additionally, the league lowered the winning odds for those bottom three teams. The league hoped those two changes would reduce the incentive for teams to tank with an eye on better draft odds.

In the draft lottery, teams receive a certain percentage of the 1,000 combinations of Ping-Pong balls numbered 1-14 selected from a container. League representatives select four balls from the container for each combination, each of which belongs to a team in the lottery — the higher number of combinations you own, the higher chance you have of landing one of the first four picks. The reps pick four balls to determine the winner of the No. 1 overall pick, and they repeat the process to fill out picks two, three and four.

From there, the teams are placed in descending order, from the worst record to the best to fill out the rest of the first round. While the slots are locked, the Pelicans could still be knocked back if one or more teams with a better record than them is drawn for a top-four slot during the lottery.

See the full order and odds below after tiebreakers:

1. Knicks (14 percent chance to land No. 1 pick; 52.1 percent chance to land top-four pick)

2. Cavaliers (14 percent; 52.1 percent)

3. Suns (14 percent; 52.1 percent)

4. Bulls (12.5 percent; 48.1 percent)

5. Hawks (10.5 percent; 42.1 percent)

6. Wizards (9 percent; 37.2 percent)

7. Pelicans (6 percent; 26.1 percent)

8. Grizzlies (6 percent; 26.1 percent)

9. Mavericks (6 percent; 26.1 percent)

10. Timberwolves (3 percent; 13.9 percent)

11. Lakers (2 percent; 9.4 percent)

12. Hornets (1 percent; 4.8 percent)

13. Heat (1 percent; 4.8 percent)

14. Kings (1 percent; 4.8 percent)

