Former Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson didn't mince words Monday morning while appearing on ESPN's "First Take."
Johnson, who resigned abruptly April 9, took multiple shots while speaking with Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith, touching on the the failed trade talks between the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans for star big man Anthony Davis.
Johnson blamed former Pelicans' GM Dell Demps for leaking trade talks between the two organizations.
“I’m not a regretful guy," Johnson said. "You’re right, I offered a lot of guys, but you have to do that for an Anthony Davis. He’s a special player and the guys that we were going to trade to the Pelicans are special as well. And I told Dell Demps: ‘Let’s just do it in private. What we offer, let’s keep it between us.’ Well Dell didn’t do that, so that’s how it got out, right.”
Demps, who spent 8-1/2 seasons as the Pelicans' GM, parted ways in February amid difficulties to trade Davis.
Davis informed the Pelicans during the season that he wanted to be traded.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported back in February that the Pelicans' ownership was furious when Davis, after requesting a trade, left the Smoothie King Center mid-game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after sustaining an injury in the first half.
Davis is still likely to be traded by the Pelicans, which boast the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft.
Likely landing spots for Davis would be the New York Knicks with the No. 3 pick or the Lakers, which have the No. 4 pick.