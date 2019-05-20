New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) is honored by general manager Dell Demps, left, for being named a starter for the All-Star game with New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0), who is out for the season after an Achilles injury, marking the first time in franchise history New Orleans has had two All-Star starters, before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Davis was the MVP of the All-Star game held in New Orleans last year when it was announced during the game that Cousins would be traded to New Orleans from Sacramento.