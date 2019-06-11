WNBA Cares Ambassador Swin Cash speaks to kids in the crowd, Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at BREC's Monte Sano Park in Baton Rouge, La. In partnership with BREC, NBA Cares refurbished a basketball court at the park's gym, and brought in current and former NBA and WNBA players, youth and local law enforcement for a basketball clinic and Building Bridges Through Basketball workshop as part of NBA All-Star 2017.