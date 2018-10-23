The New Orleans Pelicans are launching a G League team in Birmingham, Alabama, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The new team will start playing next year in Erie, Pennsylvania until renovations are finished on the Birmingham arena, Wojnarowski tweeted on Tuesday. The G League is the old NBA Development League or D-League.

New Orleans is launching a G League affiliate in Birmingham, Ala., league sources tell ESPN. Team will start play in Erie, Pa. next season until renovations are complete on arena in Birmingham. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2018

Shreveport and Pensacola were named as finalists for the new team last year, according to a press release from Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler. The Pelicans did not make an official announcement about the location, but Baton Rouge, Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama were also said to have been in the running.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said in March of 2017 that having a team in proximity to New Orleans would be a key benefit for having a team.

“To have your own D-League team and be able to run it and basically have them run your same offense is important,” Gentry said. “When I was at Golden State (which operates the Santa Cruz Warriors), I thought that was one of the big advantages we had, because we had coaching and players within proximity of us and we could send someone down and bring them back in the same day. So, to have those guys be able to run down and play and still come back and play with us, I think it’s really important.”

Shreveport is 300 miles away from New Orleans and Pensacola is 200 miles away. Erie is 1,148 miles away and Birmingham is 350 miles away.