David Griffin didn’t have to take the long road. Hell, Griffin didn’t have to take the road at all. But in this basketball savant’s life, there are no shortcuts.
Not in the arduous, 21-year journey through nearly every department of a basketball franchise, and not on the 2,500-mile trip from Cleveland to Sonoma, California, across college campuses, plains, the Continental Divide, desert sandstorms and big cities, all along Interstate 80.
If he had taken a flight to his new life, leaving the one he’d given up as an NBA title-winning general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, it would have lasted a tick over five hours. In that case, Griffin would've only needed a couple suitcases, and his wife, Meredith.
The movers would've handled the rest.
Instead, Griffin and longtime friend David Cooper sat in the front seat of a four-door sedan, wearing big, goofy grins, preparing for an epic cross-country soul-searching escapade. The back seat was packed with bags holding Griffin’s two-decade journey through the NBA, from intern to basketball genius to unemployment.
Cooper had been there for every step. He had burned the midnight oil with Griffin, helping fax game notes to the NBA office in the mid-’90s. He had traveled back and forth with part of what he calls the Griff Mafia to watch all three games in Cleveland during the 2016 NBA Finals, when Griffin's team won the city’s first pro sports title in 52 years.
But Griffin and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert couldn’t come to terms on a new contract. It had been just three years since Griffin was promoted to GM. He hastily remade the roster to fit the surprise return of LeBron James, and the Cavs went to the NBA Finals each year under Griffin.
He had worked far too hard and turned down multiple senior front office opportunities to accept less that what he’d earned. Partnered with multiple bouts of testicular cancer Griffin had fought off – one in 2006, one in 2011 and according to an ESPN profile, a third time during the close of his time in Cleveland – Griffin was not about to let any number of days of his precious life pass without squeezing everything out of each moment.
So Griffin called up several of his oldest friends, dating back to his days as a media relations intern with the Suns, and told them he was moving out to wine country. With some flexibility in his schedule, Cooper, an NYU professor, flew to Cleveland in September 2017, and the two mapped out the next journey — a five-day tour of the United States they could have finished in three. Griffin was in no hurry.
An Arizona State graduate with a degree in political science, Griffin was genuinely looking forward to making memories.
He wandered around the college grounds at Notre Dame and perused a university bookstore at Nebraska. The sports junkie didn’t want to blow through football stadiums too quickly or rush through the plate of cheese curds in Iowa.
Griffin had always been deliberate about each step of his life. This week was no different.
“I really started to understand where his roots of gratitude come from, from friendship and family,” Cooper said. “I learned just how grateful he is for what he’s been given in life, for the friends he’s had for a long time. The Griff Mafia has grown now to contain families with job moves across the country, but you see how he appreciates friendships and the people in his life.
“He couldn’t have sat in the car with me for five days if he didn’t appreciate our friendship.”
As the mile markers ticked away, the two cycled through Griffin’s playlists — comedy to liven the mood and bluegrass to break up the dull, flat roads of the Midwest.
Sometimes, Griffin turned to jazz, one of his strongest musical loves. Eventually, he let the smooth tune of a saxophone carry him to the home of Louis Armstrong and Dr. John.
• • •
As late night neared early morning, his white Adidas sneakers kicked up on the cubicle, Griffin narrated his dreams. Those 14-hour days interning for the Phoenix Suns during the mid-’90s were stepping stones toward something greater, and he saw the picture clearly.
To co-workers Jeramie McPeek, Matt Altman and Cooper, Griffin recounted boneheaded moves by current general managers across the NBA. He would be one of them someday, and he’d be far better. He’d take risks, but the right ones.
“I remember him saying, ‘When I’m a GM, I’ll do this,’ or ‘If I was GM of that team, I would have never done that’ — and even ‘I don’t understand why that GM doesn’t do this,’ ” McPeek recalled. “You’d kinda roll your eyes at this guy, who never played basketball outside of high school. You didn't think this 5-foot-8 or (5-9) guy was ever going to be a GM of a basketball team, but he believed it.”
Cooper added: "Here I was, worried about which bar I was going to after the game.
“I actually thought it was a bit crazy. As much as I adored him, I thought he was biting off more than he could chew. I couldn’t see the leap from media relations to basketball ops that would give him an opportunity to be a GM. … We’d laugh it off, not in a dismissive way, but like, ‘Wow, yeah, we’ll wait to see if that ever happens.’ Now, we kinda smack ourselves a bit. How come we didn’t buy into him originally?”
Griffin, who was unavailable to comment for this story, had an affinity for speaking things into existence. He’d been hired under the regime of Jerry Colangelo, who eventually became the Suns owner. First, he had become the NBA’s youngest GM at 28 years old in 1968 and ran a small, family-feeling basketball operations department.
The atmosphere allowed Griffin to migrate to basketball operations in 1997 and hop from draft and free agency prep to video work, scouting and statistical analysis.
“It was always very flat, from a basketball operations perspective. I could probably count on two hands the number of full-time people we had,” said Amin Elhassan, whom Griffin hired in 2006 as a basketball operations intern and who is now an NBA analyst for ESPN.
“Titles are something listed on your business card, but that didn’t work there. If you’re inside the circle of trust, it didn’t matter what role or title you had because here, you were free to communicate your basketball opinions. It didn’t mean they’d always follow or agree, but you were always greeted with respect and could have a discussion.”
In that environment, Griffin’s bravado shone. He’d long had the boldness to share his opinions on how to run a basketball organization, going back to when he was a toddler yelling at the TV screen as his beloved Suns fell to the Boston Celtics in triple overtime in Game 5 of the 1976 NBA Finals.
“I was saying, ‘I’m going to be better than Jerry Colangelo,’ ” Griffin told the Pelicans’ Jim Eichenhofer in April. “It was because the team was absolutely everything to me — it was in the fabric of who I was as a person.”
That love for the Suns only grew when he became part of the organization, as did Griffin’s knowledge for the game and courage to speak his mind.
“This young guy has all these ideas, and he’s funny with a great personality,” McPeek said. “He worked long hours just about every day of the week, and it wasn’t necessarily because he felt like he had to or was forced to. He just loved it, loved being there all the time, learning from people and being a sponge.”
Griffin played a major role in the organization’s resurgence after a 29-53 mark in 2003-04. McPeek and Altman remember how pivotal his input was in drafting Shawn Marion in 1999 and Amar’e Stoudemire in 2002 — players joined by free agent Steve Nash, whom the Mavericks had soured on.
“He was a scouting savant with a photographic memory,” Elhassan said. “He could tell you who the backup point guard for a team in second-division Greece was on-call. He just had this weird ‘Rain Man’-like quality. He knew everyone playing basketball on any level, along with the CBA and the nuances of the salary cap.”
The Suns went on to win at least 54 games five of the next six years with three trips to the Western Conference Finals, and Nash became the back-to-back MVP.
Eventually, in June 2007, Griffin rose to senior vice president of basketball operations under general manager Steve Kerr. He had nearly reached Jerry Colangelo’s old post, but you wouldn’t know it walking around the Suns facility.
A man who cut his teeth doing anything and everything, he’d gained an immense level of respect for everyone from the maintenance workers and ticket takers to the All-Stars he’d signed, and sometimes he just couldn’t get enough of doing the small things he’d become accustomed to.
“You never felt like he was a micro-manager or a controller. He was just a guy who had no qualms doing the little stuff and the dirty work,” Elhassan said. “It could be organizing pre-draft workouts or travel. I’d have to say, ‘Griff, you don’t need to do that. I can get a kid on a plane.’
“But he was never hounding you. He’s just a guy that’s very passionate about his job.”
Kushner: Pelicans totally transformed by NBA draft lottery win -- whether Anthony Davis stays or goes
To Griffin, basketball and family were one. He met Meredith among the cubicles of the intern workroom, along with three of his very best friends. The line where basketball life stopped and relationships started seemed to blur.
So when Kerr left the Suns in 2010 for personal reasons, Griffin followed, reportedly turning down an offer to finally become a general manager with the Nuggets and accepting a VP of basketball operations gig with the Cavs months later.
“He’s got a vision, along with the courage and the fortitude to push through and see things becoming reality,” Altman said. “His unwavering confidence is what attracted him to me when I first met him.”
• • •
When Griffin took the stage in front of hordes of media and new Pelicans colleagues in April, he might have been the only one who believed this truth: All was not lost when it came to Anthony Davis, the seventh-year superstar who demanded a trade in late January.
The team’s new executive vice president of basketball operations trusted his basketball IQ and knack for building community.
“It’s about, are you all the way in or are you all the way out?” Griffin said then. “This is what we’re doing, and this is where we’re going and what we want to achieve and what we think you want to achieve.”
From his early days as an intern, that sense of direction has never been hard for Griffin to find. But shortly after he was named the new general manager of the Cavaliers on May 12, 2014, his plan was thrown for a 180 — in the best of ways.
LeBron James had walked away from Cleveland after seven years, a few months before Griffin joined the front office in September 2010. On his watch, the franchise that appeared in the 2007 NBA Finals plummeted into the lottery, though the Cavs miraculously landed the No. 1 picks in 2011, 2013 and 2014.
After firing coach Mike Brown on his first official day as GM, Griffin was expecting the luxury of a patient rebuild, not unlike his current situation in New Orleans. But James’ decision to return to Cleveland team changed everything. The Cavs’ roster wasn’t equipped to handle a supermax contract, and it certainly wasn’t built to take one of the game’s best players on a Finals run.
But it gave the basketball world a chance to witness some of Griffin’s best work. A pair of three-team trades dumped bad contracts and used those back-to-back No. 1 overall picks for All-Star Kevin Love while adding journeymen Mike Miller and James Jones in the process.
And when his team dropped six straight and fell to 19-20 in January, Griffin pressed on the gas even harder, fleecing the Knicks for Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith to add a perimeter defender and lethal shooter, while sending a hefty price of two first-rounders to Denver for Timofey Mozgov.
“He knew he had to make a move, and he had the stones to go out there and do a series of trades,” said Dave McMenamin, who covered the Cavaliers at the time and now covers the Lakers for ESPN.
“A lot of teams will field calls five weeks before the trade deadline, but they’re not necessarily ready to make a move. If he hadn’t put his chips all in, maybe that season goes off the rails.”
Instead, the Cavs reached the finals for the first time since 2007, then sprinted out of the gate in the fall of 2015 with a 27-9 record by mid-January, the best record in the Eastern Conference.
But the man who had risen slowly through the ranks of a franchise was uniquely in tune with the locker room’s ebb and flow.
A man, who had battled cancer multiple times in just over a decade, carried an unmatched intuition in spotting problems before they wreaked havoc, both personally and professionally.
So Griffin fired coach David Blatt and watched the Cavs soar even higher, winning 10 of their next 13. It was the impetus for the city’s first title celebration in more than half a century — one in which Griffin played arguably as big a role as Draymond Green’s one-game suspension, James’ block or Kyrie Irving’s Game 7-winning shot in the Finals.
Just over 40 years after he was yelling at Jerry Colangelo through the TV screen, Griffin had spoken his destiny into reality.
“Throughout that run, you just saw this focus. If you’ve been around him a long time, there’s always this optimism and confidence, but then you saw this joy. He’d accomplished his dream,” Altman said. “I can picture him at the parade, addressing the fans and the community.
“He changed the narrative of Cleveland. I had goosebumps, because I just remember Cleveland with this history of bad luck and losing. Griffin changed it.”
• • •
But when Griffin felt the appreciation for his unique skills and drive had dried up, he went searching for the next journey, unafraid his ambition would steer him in the wrong direction as he and Cooper rolled west, past ballparks and bookstores.
“He was going to have a choice to either become the next great basketball analyst, or he was going to get the itch and go run a team that he could build from the ground up and put his stamp on,” Cooper said. “I thought then that he’s going to end up in the Hall of Fame at one point because he’s going to be great at whatever he does.”
Orlando, Atlanta and Milwaukee all reportedly showed interest in hiring Griffin even before he left Cleveland, and the Knicks strongly considered him to be their next general manager in 2017. The 76ers reportedly interviewed him in 2018, but that went no further.
The Knicks and 76ers appear to have wanted Griffin’s résumé, but not necessarily the lone decision-maker that came with it. As NBA front offices have migrated to more of a team approach, Griffin is always happy to field the opinions of his colleagues — but in his mind, a franchise needed a streamlined visionary to drive things home.
“He’s the only person I know in the history of the NBA who’s turned down no fewer than four GM jobs,” Elhassan said.
As a master communicator and basketball lifer, Griffin thrived working in media for almost two years, appearing frequently on NBA TV while hosting a weekly Sirius XM radio show called ‘Deals and Dunks’ (his co-host was Pelicans broadcaster Joel Meyers).
“He wanted to be the guy who could make the jump from infrequent analyst to the booth on the A team, say, for TNT,” McMenamin said. “He had visions of joining Kevin Harlan and Marv Albert. He was just so ambitious.”
But McPeek said his old friend was a little guarded in that new setting.
“I think ultimately he knew he wanted to go back into a front office and needed to portray a professional," McPeek said. "If he was going to go all in on TV, I think he would have loosened up even more.”
Meyers saw it, too, when the pair would team up Saturdays on the radio. Meyers would carefully remind Griffin of the open opportunity in New Orleans — and here, Griffin saw something different.
Griffin had a little history with the Crescent City.
Raised by a single mother, Griffin bought his first suit for a trip to New Orleans when he was 14. It was before an international video-gaming convention, and he had tagged along with a classmate and their family.
A dinner at Commander’s Palace introduced Griffin to white tablecloths and escargot tongs, and a week in New Orleans exposed Griffin to future loves of music and a culture he’d never experienced.
He nearly gave up a career in basketball altogether. A high school coach at Brophy Prep in Phoenix reportedly told a young Griffin that he was too short to play on the varsity team. He still held a love for the chemistry and flow of the game, but for a time, his focus lifted higher.
“I wanted to be part of the great westernization of China,” he told Cleveland.com in 2014. “More than anything else, I wanted to be part of building something.”
This past weekend, Griffin transformed from a visionary to an architect, dealing Davis to the Lakers for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and a litany of future first-round draft picks. The premise of the entire deal, containing players the Los Angeles training staff couldn’t keep healthy and picks that will only matter if the Lakers sputter, is that Griffin bet on himself to carefully steer the Pelicans toward long-term success.
And he arrived here Saturday with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka with what those close to him say is an innate, brutal honesty in everything he does. Griffin’s jokes hit all the right places, but when it comes down to front office business, he’s never been afraid to be direct, while some front office managers may try to run on half-truths.
“I heard Stan Van Gundy today talk about agents and Rich Paul and say ‘I might not always agree with what Rich’s telling me, but at least he’s honest and forthright, so I always respect him,’ and I think that’s how you describe Griff,” Elhassan said. “He doesn’t beat around the bush, but he doesn’t lie. He might say something you don’t want to hear, but being fake with people catches up with you.”
The Pelicans’ haul for Davis contains so much promise, but a laundry list of potential roadblocks. Yet, Griffin’s entire 26-year NBA career has been fueled by the certainty of his own intuition, and it’s rarely been off-track.
“Look at his career of building a team its culture, and in Cleveland, understanding that championship mentality,” Altman said. “Marrying that together, that’s the next big thing for him to accomplish, to build something that’s more long-term and sustainable over time.
“It doesn’t have that ‘win-now’ mentality, but he had to go through what he went through in Cleveland to really understand what that championship mentality is and how to achieve it.”
The Pelicans franchise Griffin took over was wrought with turmoil these past five months. One playoff series victory was not enough to keep Davis satisfied, and the front office needed a mastermind to piece together a roster built for long-term consistency.
But it also needed a familial leader who could embrace a small TV market that ranked among the top-five in the United States for last year’s NBA Finals and this year’s regular season.
And it needed a sidekick perfectly aligned with franchise owner Gayle Benson, a woman ready to push all her chips to the center of the table.
“This city gets under your skin, and then you’ll fall in love with it,” Meyers said. “I told (Griffin), ‘If you embrace this city, they’ll give it back to you 1,000 times. If you show how much you care, it’ll come back.’ ”
Scott Kushner: Brand new day for Pelicans after Anthony Davis trade; will it be a dream or disaster?
Last week, Griffin visited Commander’s Palace more than 30 years later, this time old enough to be the father of the 18-year-old he hosted: It was Zion Williamson's first visit to New Orleans.
The meal's location could have been a coincidence, but things just seem to fall into place when Griffin is involved.
He likely has the makings of his next decade already planned out, and he’s prepared to make the long journey. But even on that road, very little happens by accident.
“If you start building to the ethos of the city, you can build something that attracts the right people,” Griffin said in April. “You want to build something that lasts and means something, and this city gives us the chance to do that.”