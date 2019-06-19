The first pick will be simple for the New Orleans Pelicans at the NBA draft, but after that? It's anybody's guess.

With the No. 1 pick, courtesy of a lottery win, and the No. 4 pick, courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade, the Pelicans will almost certainly choose Duke star Zion Williamson, then be back on the clock just two picks later.

The draft begins at 6:30 p.m., Thursday (CST).

Rumors abound that New Orleans could trade that pick for an established veteran, and of the 10 mock drafts we surveyed, two are projecting trades. If the Pelicans hold the pick, Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver is the most common name between the various expert predictions.

New Orleans also hold the No. 39 and 57 picks in the draft's second round.

Scroll below for the full guide, with breakout details on every player that's been selected to the Pelicans in any of the 10 we've surveyed.

* = No. 1-overall pick; ** = No. 4 overall picks; *** = 1st pick in 2nd round; **** 2nd pick in 2nd round; two trades also noted; numbers in parentheses indicates how total mocks in which player was chosen by Pelicans

Draft pick order below and in video based on Sports Illustrated mock draft by Jeremy Woo.

No. 1, PELICANS:

ZION WILLIAMSON, PF, Duke (all)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-7, 285 pounds

NOTABLE: Won ever major NCAA player of the year award; No. 2 in NCAA in FG% (68%); No. 16 in ppg (22.6); All-American; offered scholarship by LSU football despite not playing in high school

ANALYSIS: "All that’s left to do is walk across the stage on Thursday, and he’ll officially become the centerpiece of one of the NBA’s most favorable long-term situations." -- Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

No. 2, Grizzlies: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

No. 3, Knicks: RJ Barrett, G/F, Duke

No. 4, PELICANS (via Lakers)

JARRETT CULVER, SG, Texas Tech** (5 of 10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds

NOTABLE: Led Red Raiders in PPG (18.5), rebounds (6.4) and assists (3.7) in sophomore season; named to Final Four All-Tournament team after loss to Virginia in championship game; brother, Trey, was a track star at Tech

ANALYSIS: He’s always working on his craft. His talent?The whole world can see.But the things people are starting to understand is the championship DNA,the unselfishness, the toughness and what a great teammate he is." -- TTU coach Chris Beard

No. 5, Cavaliers:

De'ANDRE HUNTER, F, Virginia** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-7, 225 pounds

NOTABLE: Shot 43 percent on 3-pointers in sophomore season while averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds; notched career-high 27 points in NCAA Tournament championship victory over Texas Tech; Redshirted in 2016-'17;

ANALYSIS: "If the Pelicans do pick, they should simply take the best player available ... It's hard, bordering on impossible, to come up with reasons why he won't be good, if not great, at the next level. In fact, I've heard former NBA players who are now television analysts describe him as the Kawhi Leonard of this draft." -- Gary Parrish, CBS

No. 6, Suns:

DARIUS GARLAND, PG, Vanderbilt** (2/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

NOTABLE: Played five games of his freshman season, averaging 16.8 points, before season-ending injury; scored 33 points vs. Winthrop in final full game before injury; won three straight Tennessee Mr. Basketball titles in high school, averaged 28.6 points as senior; dad, Winston, played seven NBA seasons

ANALYSIS: "I think he's going to be a great pro -- sees the game well, super quick, has a great jumper and good feel for the game. He's the real deal." -- John Jenkins, NBA guard (former Commodores player)

No. 7, Bulls: Coby White, PG, North Carolina

No. 8, Hawks:

CAM REDDISH, SF, Duke** & ***

(1 at No. 4, also at No. 10 in mock draft forecasting trade with Atlanta)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-8, 218 pounds

NOTABLE: Averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals; finished No. 2 in ACC for 3-points attempts (267), No. 4 in makes (89); made several big shots, including a late 3-pointer in a close win vs. Central Florida in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32, and a game-winning shot against Florida State on Jan. 12 in a game Zion Williamson left with injury; big performances in big games against Kentucky (22 points) and North Carolina (27 points).

ANALYSIS: "The Pelicans still need depth, especially on the wing. Cameron Reddish can provide that as the team's new sixth man." -- Walterfootball.com, who has Pelicans taking Duke SF at No. 4

No. 9, Wizards: Sekou Doumbaya, PF, France

No. 10, Hawks (via Mavericks):

JAXSON HAYES, C, Texas**

(1 of 10 at No. 8 in mock draft forecasting trade with Atlanta)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-11, 220 pounds

NOTABLE: No. 3 in Big 12 in blocks (2.2 per game), averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game; had season-ending knee injury in Big 12 Tournament vs. Kansas; named Big 12 Freshman of the Year; Father, Jonathan, played 12 NFL seasons as a tight end, then served as a coach for the Cincinnati Bengals

ANALYSIS: "While Hayes shouldn’t contribute much immediately, he might be closer to NBA-ready than perception suggests: if he adds strength to his above-average frame and continues to work on fundamentals, he should be able to make an impact as a defender and rim-rummer at some point on his rookie contract." -- Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

No. 11, Hawks: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga

No. 12, Timberwolves: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

No. 13, Hornets: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

No. 14, Celtics (via 76ers from Kings): Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia

No. 15, Pistons: Keldon Johnson, G/F, Kentucky

No. 16, Magic: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

No. 17, Hawks: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

No. 18, Pacers: Nassir Little, F, North Carolina

No. 19, Spurs: Nic Claxton, F/C, Georgia

No. 20, Celtics (via Memphis from Clippers): Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

No. 21, Thunder: Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

No. 22, Celtics: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

No. 23, Grizzlies (via Jazz): Bol Bol, C, Oregon

No. 24, 76ers: Matisse Thybulle, SG, Washington

No. 25, Trail Blazers: Mfiondu Kabengele, C, Florida State

No. 26, Cavs (via Rockets): Ty Jerome, G, Virginia

No. 27, Nets (via Nuggets): Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

No. 28, Warriors: Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont

No. 29, Spurs: (via Raptors): Luka Samanic, F, Croatia

No. 30, Bucks: KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

ROUND 2

No. 31, Nets (via Knicks):

LUGUENTZ DORT, G, ASU*** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

NOTABLE: Pac-12 freshman of the years; averaged 16.1 points; had 53 points over first two games of career; 145 made FTs the 2nd most in Pac-12; born in Montreal, where parents moved from Haiti; played soccer before basketball

ANALYSIS: "Dort would be nice value for someone if he falls into the early second round, and his physical attributes help make up for his shortcomings as a shooter in this part of the draft." -- Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

No. 32, Suns: Eric Paschall, PF, Villanova

No. 33, 76ers (via Cavs): Daniel Gafford, C, Arkansas

No. 34, 76ers (via Bulls):

CHUMA OKEKE, F, Auburn*** (2/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-8, 230 pounds

NOTABLE: Third on team in scoring with 12 points per game; team leader in rebounds (6.8), steals (1.8), blocks (1.2); 1st Auburn palyer in nearly 20 years to have 20/10 game in NCAA Tournament; suffered season-ending knee injury in Sweet 16 game vs. North Carolina.

ANALYSIS: "Before tearing his ACL in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Okeke was trending as a first-round pick and one of the most electric talents in college basketball. His rookie year may be spent mostly on the bench, but the Pelicans have enough assets to draft and develop him; if he plays post-injury like he did pre-injury, this is first-round value." -- Kyle Boone, CBS Sports

No. 35, Hawks:

DARIUS BAZLEY, SF, Princeton HS*** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds

NOTABLE: Averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals as a high school senior; ranked as high as No. 9 in 2018 recruiting class (ESPN)

ANALYSIS: "Bazley never attended college, forgoing what would have been his freshman season to instead train on his own to prepare for the NBA Draft. ... Bazley is a good shooter, and he has a lot of untapped potential, especially considering he’ll have just turned 19 by the time the draft rolls around." -- Zachary Hanshew, Fantasy Pros

No. 36, Hornets (via Wizards): Jalen Lecque, G, Brewster Academy

No. 37, Mavericks:

NAZ REID, C, LSU*** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-10, 240 pounds

NOTABLE: Averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds as a freshman; tied for 7th in SEC with eight double-doubles as a freshman; had career high 29 points twice (UNC Greensboro & Mississippi State); played well despite LSU coach Will Wade's suspension amid recruiting investigation; led Tigers to first SEC regular season title since 2009, and a berth in Sweet 16.

ANALYSIS: "Reid is a big, strong, old school forward with a high skill level and slick ball handling ability. A very heady player who can really pass the ball for a big." -- NBAdraftroom

No. 38, Bulls (via Grizzlies): Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

No. 39, PELICANS:

GRANT WILLIAMS, PF, Tennessee*** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-7, 236 pounds

NOTABLE: SEC Player of the year in sophomore and junior seasons, the first player to earn such an honor; led SEC in scoring as a junior (18.8); No. 2 in SEC for FG% (56.5%), No. 5 on FTs (81.9 percent), No. 6 rebounding (7.5); made 23-of-23 free throws in a game against Vanderbilt on Jan. 23.

ANALYSIS: "Williams is another experienced college player who could end up in the 20s, but it’s also possible he falls a bit here just based on the way the second round tends to work ... He’d be a strong bet by the Pelicans ... if he makes it this far. Teams have doubts about his outside shot and perimeter defense translating to the NBA, which has kept his value deflated despite a strong statistical case." -- Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

No. 40, Kings (via Timberwolves): Talen Horton-Tucker, G/F, Iowa State

No. 41, Hawks (via Lakers):

JONTAY PORTER, F/C, Missouri*** (2/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-11, 240 pounds

NOTABLE: Missed entire sophomore season with torn right ACL and MCL in October, then tore same ACL again during rehab; averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and shot 43.7 percent on 3-pointers as a freshman; snatched 224 rebounds that season, the 5th-most by a freshman in school history; Brother, Michael Jr., was a first-round pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2018; father, Michael Sr., is an assistant at Missouri; sisters, Bri and Cierra played for Missouri women's team coached by his aunt Robin Pingeton; mother, Lisa, also played for Missouri women's basketball team.

ANALYSIS: "The injury history with Porter will undoubtedly scare some teams off, but he would likely have been a first-rounder if he’d been able to put together a healthy season. He’ll be a nice value play anywhere in the second round" -- Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

No. 42, 76ers (via Kings):

JORDAN POOLE, SG, Michigan**** (2/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds

NOTABLE: Second on team in scoring during sophomore season (12.8), doubling mark from freshman season; No. 5 in Big Ten in FT% (83.3%); helped lead team to 63-15 records in two seasons; hit game-winning shot in 2018 NCAA Tournament to defeat Houston in Round of 32.

ANALYSIS: "The guys is an overdose of swag. He's got everything you could ask for. He dreams of those [game-winning] shots. He lives for those shots." -- John Beilein, Cavs coach (former Michigan coach

No. 43, Timberwolves (via Heat):

ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, SF, Tennessee****

(No. 35, obtained in mock draft's forecasted trade with Atlanta)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-6, 241 pounds

NOTABLE: Four-year player; No. 5 in SEC scoring in senior season (16.5) and shot a career-high 41.8 percent on 3-pointers; led SEC in FG made (238); hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 in win over Gonzaga; brother, O'Brien, played seven seasons in NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks;

ANALYSIS: "He’s big and physical and can back down defenders in the post. He has an NBA-ready body and shouldn’t have problems using his physicality at the next level." -- Zachary Hanshew, Fantasy Pros

No. 44, Heat (via Hornets from Hawks): Deividas Sirvydis, SF, Lithuania

No. 45, Pistons: Louis King, SF, Oregon

No. 46, Magic (via Nets):

ISAIAH ROBY, PF, Nebraska*** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-8, 230 pounds

NOTABLE: Averaged 11.points and 1.9 blocks as a junior; had 19 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in win over Northwestern; tied for No. 3 in Big 10 blocks; made 28 3-pointers in final season after hitting 21 combined over first two; was a high-jumper in high school

ANALYSIS: "While Roby lacks a degree of toughness when defending and finishing -- and he has to evolve into the consistent shooter his mechanics suggest -- watching him push in transition comfortably, make heady reads in the half court, swipe the ball from guards defending pick-and-roll and rotate for occasional blocks piqued the interest of NBA scouts. He fits the profile of what teams are looking for from a versatility standpoint." ESPN

No. 47, Kings (Via Magic): Terence Davis, SG, Mississippi

No. 48, Clippers: DaQuan Jeffries, G/F, Tulsa

No. 49, Spurs:

Tremont Waters, PG, LSU (not mocked to Pelicans)

MEASURABLES: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

NOTABLE: Finalist for Bob Cousy award; SEC co-defensive player of the year; had career-high 39 points against Marquette as a freshman; helped lead LSU to first SEC regular season title since 2009 and a berth in Sweet 16; made game-winning lay-up vs. Maryland in Round of 32 of NCAA Tournament; played football and baseball in high school.

ANALYSIS: "I am a huge fan of his. He is difficult to guard when you play well, and when you do not play well, you get embarrassed. ... He is an unbelievable competitor that has instincts for the game." -- Frank Martin, South Carolina head coach

No. 50, Pacers:

Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State**** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-10, 195 pounds

NOTABLE: Second on SDSU in scoring (15.9 points) and led team in rebounding (8.3); No. 48 nationally with 11 double-doubles in sophomore season; game of 30 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and four assists against UNLV was the first time such a stat line was recorded since Ben Simmons with LSU in 2015; brother, Jaden, a high prospect committed to Washington; cousin of former NBA star Juwan Howard

ANALYSIS: "McDaniels’s height and shooting potential seem likely to get him drafted, but his range is wide, and his skinny frame may be a real impediment to him carving out a niche. Regardless, he‘s a possible upside play here." -- Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

No. 51, Celtics: Jaylen Nowell, SG, Washington

No. 52, Hornets (via Thunder): Adam Mokoka, SG, France

No. 53, Jazz:

MIYE ONI, G.F, Yale**** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds

NOTABLE: Ivy League Player of the Year in junior season; All-America honorable mention; averaged 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game; would be first Ivy League player drafted since Jerome Allen in 1995

ANALYSIS: "Oni has appealing tools, and has likely done enough to get himself drafted, with the type of length and shooting ability that make him a feasible role player with added development." -- Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

No. 54, 76ers: Zach Norvell, SG, Gonzaga

No. 55, Knicks (via Rockets):

SHAMORIE PONDS, SG, St. John's*** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

NOTABLE: No. 4 in Big East scoring (19.7); two time AP honorable mention and All-Big East First Team selection; scored 32 or more points four times in final college season, and more than 20 points 18 times; 1,870 points the highest three-year total in St. John's history.

ANALYSIS: "He's got a gift for scoring, no doubt. He's got incredible instincts." -- Chris Mullin, former St. John's coach

No. 56, Clippers (via Blazers): Jaylen Hoard, SF, Wake Forest

No. 57, PELICANS (via Nuggets):

IGNAS BRAZDEIKIS, F, Michigan**** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-7, 215 pounds

NOTABLE: Big Ten freshman of the year; led team in scoring (14.8) and shot 39.2 percent from 3-point range; scored career-high 24 points in win over North Carolina; second on Wolverines in rebounding (5.4) and 3-pointers made (56); led Michigan to Sweet 16; born in Lithuania, moved to Chicago at 2 years old, then Canada at 6 years old; father, Sigitas, was an amateur MMA fighter in Lithuania.

ANALYSIS: "While Brazdeikis isn’t a lock to get drafted, he’s probably shown enough over the course of the year to warrant a selection, potentially on a two-way contract. His shooting ability and toughness have some appeal, even though his defensive fit is a major concern." -- Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated

No. 58, Warriors: Alen Smailagic, F/C, Serbia

No. 59, Raptors:

JORDAN BONE, PG, Tennessee**** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

NOTABLE: Second in the SEC in assists (5.8); nearly doubled scoring average to 13.5 points per game in junior season; scored career-high 27 in win over Kentucky; had double-doubles with assists three times in junior season; brother, Josh, played for Volunteers.

ANALYSIS: "Jordan is a true point guard who really has a feel for how to play the position. He's an excellent passer and has exceptional speed and quickness." -- Rick Barnes, Tennessee coach

No. 60, Kings (via Bucks): Quinndary Weatherspoon, SG, Mississippi State

OTHERS

• Brian Bowen, SF, International

• Kyle Guy, SG, Virginia

TERANCE MANN, SG, Florida State**** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-7, 215 pounds

NOTABLE: Two-time all-ACC honorable mention; four-year player; led Seminoles in rebounds (6.5 per game) and 3-point percentage (39%) in senior season; helped lead FSU to Sweet 16; mother, Daynia La-Force, played college basketball at Georgetown and formerly coached at the University of Rhode Island.

ANALYSIS: "He's playing a complete game of basketball." -- Leonard Hamilton, FSU coach

• Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College

MOSES BROWN, C, UCLA**** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-7, 203 pounds

ANALYSIS: "Brown is a big body with a lot of strength and toughness who represents a strong presence under the basket – something the Kings could use right now." -- Zachary Hanshew, Fantasy Pros

• Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA

• Joshua Obiesie, SG/PG, Germany

• Tacko Fall, C, UCF

• Jaylen Hands, PG, UCLA

• Marcus Louzada Silva, SG, Brazil

C.J. MASSINBURG, SG, Buffalo**** (1/10)

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-3, 194 pounds

NOTABLE: Four-year player; MAC player of the year; led team in scoring at 18.2 points per game; led team to upset of West Virginia in NCAA Tournament's Round of 64.