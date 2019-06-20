Not long ago, Jahlil Okafor appeared to be an NBA big man and recent third-overall draft pick that few, if any teams, wanted, but at least for another year, the former Duke star has found his pro basketball home.

After a small resurgence in his still young career a year ago in New Orleans, the Pelicans have picked up Okafor's 2019-20 team option, according to a report from ESPN’s Malika Andrews. A league source confirmed the report.

After he was brought in less than a year ago to the team’s preseason camp with little more than a promise at a tryout, Okafor earned his roster spot, despite spotty playing time during the first half of the year. When injuries began to take their toll on several of the team’s bigs down the stretch, along with Anthony Davis’ minutes limit, Okafor began to find steady footing, finishing his 2018-19 campaign averaging 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game over 59 contests, where he made 24 starts.

Additionally, he averaged 58.6 percent shooting from the field and capped the year with a 23 point-14 rebound performance at Sacramento and 30 points in the season finale against the Warriors – his season-high.

Okafor’s short but winding NBA career began in Philadelphia, where he was selected third-overall in 2015 and was a consistent starter as a rookie when he was healthy, averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. But as more injuries piled up, it became quickly clear that Okafor was no longer in the 76ers long-term future, and he was traded to Brooklyn midway through the 2017-18 season after appearing in just two games for Philadelphia. Late last summer, former Pelicans GM Dell Demps and head coach Alvin Gentry gave him the chance he was looking for.

Okafor is guaranteed to make just $54,000 next year with a cap hit of $1.7 million, but that contract becomes fully-guaranteed if he's not waived by Jan. 7, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

He also stands to get more playing time with the exit of Davis, along with Julius Randle reportedly turning down his player option to enter free agency just days ago.

