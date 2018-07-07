LAS VEGAS — Trevon Bluiett changed the story line.
Instead of lamenting the loss of guard Frank Jackson, who will miss the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle, Bluieitt supercharged the New Orleans Pelicans to a rollicking 110-84 win in Summer League play Saturday, overwhelming the Miami Heat and capturing some attention in the process.
The 6-foot-6 rookie guard came off the bench to light up the scoreboard for a second consecutive game. He scored a game-best 26 points, converting 6 of 10 attempts on 3-pointers to unleash the Pelicans offense, which came to Las Vegas with little fanfare beyond Jackson.
There’s no shame in fans overlooking the former Xavier standout when discussing the summer roster, considering the Pelicans coaching staff almost did.
“Going into this, I didn’t know if he would really crack the rotation or not,” Pelicans summer coach Kevin Hanson said. “But then he really started shooting the ball well in practice and I thought that this guy needs some time. So I needed to find him time, and I was thinking of the backup (small forward).
“But now that Frank is out, there’s a ton more time for him. He’s been really good for us. And I like all of the shots he’s taking. That’s the biggest thing for us.”
It was proof Friday’s outburst was no fluke.
One game after connecting on 6 of 8 3-pointers to supercharge his 24-point effort, Bluiett’s repeat performance struck a chord Saturday. It was impossible to ignore.
“I feel like I’m taking good shots,” Bluiett said. “I’m a shooter, so anytime I feel like I’m open and it’s a good shot, I take it. Fortunately, they went in."
He made 12 of his first 17 3-point attempts in summer play, thriving off of pin-down screens, and becoming the surprise breakout star of the Pelicans’ 2-0 start to the tournament.
And both wins have come in blowout fashion.
As they did Friday against Toronto, the Pelicans once again raced out to a 20-point lead in the opening half, and cruised the rest of the way, thanks to a fast tempo, open runs to the basket and unselfish passing.
While Bluiett was the biggest beneficiary, he didn’t act alone.
Walter Lemon Jr., who had a pair of 10-day stints with the Pelicans last season, tallied 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the primary ball-handler. But he even admitted having the safety valve on the perimeter changed the offense.
“It surprised me, because I didn’t know he could shoot it like that,” Lemon said. “Knowing we have a guy like that, and me being the point guard and a leader, when I see him going, I started calling extra plays for him.
“If he keeps scoring, I’m going to keep giving it to him.”
Though unexpected, it isn’t out of character for Bluiett, who averaged 19.3 points for Xavier last season, while converting 105 3-pointers at a 41.7 percent rate as a senior for the Big East champions.
But even those numbers didn’t prepare his brand new Pelicans teammates for what was coming when he arrived in Las Vegas.
“Everybody is talking about him like crazy,” said Cheick Diallo, the Pelicans’ third-year forward. “I really love the way he’s playing. I’m not going to lie: In minicamp, I saw him shooting and I didn’t know he could make shots like that.
“So I was kind of impressed by the way he plays and I really like the way he plays. It’s been really big for us as a team and our winning.”