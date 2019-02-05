The Los Angeles Lakers have gradually increased their offer for Pelicans star Anthony Davis, but "outrageous" requests have run them off, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

The Pelicans were seeking, along with a package of the Lakers' young players, between six and eight draft picks, according to the report, which was citing sources.

Previous deals reportedly offered by the Lakers included as many as two first round picks, along with young players Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac. They had also agreed in the trade to take on the large contract of Pelicans forward Solomon Hill.

“They wanted more and more and more. There was no more to give. ... it became outrageous and unrealistic,” said the source in the report.

The Pelicans have until Thursday at 2 p.m. to trade Davis this season, otherwise talks will shift to the offseason when the Boston Celtics can enter the bidding. They are currently precluded from trading for Anthony Davis as long as Kyrie Irving is on the roster under his current contract.

Davis is under contract through the 2019-20 season, and he has a player option for the following year. The LA Times report indicated that the Pelicans organization is hopeful that Davis will change his mind, although reports from Pelicans reporter Scott Kushner refuted that claim.

Multiple sources strongly deny the LA Times report claiming some inside the Pelicans organizatjon are hopeful Anthony Davis will stay with New Orleans if he isn’t traded by Thursday. pic.twitter.com/QNa75MSKVH — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) February 5, 2019

Davis, who has played all seven of his seasons in New Orleans since the Pelicans made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2012, made the request for a trade last week through his agent.

Reports Monday said Davis had given the Pelicans a list of teams where he'd re-sign long-term that included the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Davis was injured leading up to his trade demand and has not appeared in a game since. He was listed as "questionably" for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

