LAS VEGAS — There’s a fixture before every New Orleans Pelicans’ game.
For the past seven years, two hours before tipoff, Kevin Hanson is on the floor, throwing passes and positioning the Pelicans’ big men. The player development coach has worked alongside Anthony Davis and his teammates, repeatedly drilling one of the most talented players on the planet in the hopes of maximizing his growth.
The results speak for themselves. Not only has Davis continually improved and grown into a first-team, All-NBA and All-Defensive performer, he has added facets and tweaks to his game that Hanson can’t help but smile about.
“It’s the best opportunity you can get in the NBA,” Hanson said. “It’s kind of a blur going back to his rookie year, because he was so young, immature, raw and thin. So to see where he is now is such an unbelievable transformation. It’s just a unique experience.
“It’s helped me grow so much as a coach, because I have to figure out ways to make him better.”
But, this week, it’s Hanson who is on the receiving end of a developmental project.
Alvin Gentry tapped him to lead the Pelicans’ summer league team, and he’s off to a smashing start, tallying a 2-0 record on the strength of blowout wins over the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat. He will attempt to complete an undefeated record in pool play, when the Pelicans face the Detroit Pistons at 2 p.m. Monday in Cox Pavilion.
It’s been a smooth adjustment into Hanson’s first head coaching role. After playing as a center for four seasons in Germany, he gained coaching knowledge working for the San Antonio Spurs before serving under Monty Williams and Gentry in New Orleans.
“I’ve been fortunate to work under (Gregg) Pop(ovich), Monty and Alvin, so I use all of that and blend it,” Hanson said. “You try to be your own coach with your own personality to develop a personal style instead of just replicating someone else’s.”
And he’s appreciative that Gentry and his lead assistants have taken a hands-off approach this summer, allowing Hanson the freedom to not only create rotations, but implement a system. Considering the Pelicans posted 110 points (in a 40 minute game), it appears to be paying off.
It’s given third-year forward Cheick Diallo a particular sense of satisfaction, since he’s worked with Hanson on a daily basis since arriving as a raw NBA prospect and only agreed to come to summer league again because Hanson was named head coach.
Hanson likened his relationship with Diallo as a father-son one, while claiming his rapport with Davis is more of older brother, younger brother. It’s an example of his pliability, which has made him such a popular mentor.
“I’m so happy for him right now,” Diallo said. “And when we win everything here, that’s just so good for him. I feel like we can be so successful as a team and it’s great because Kevin is so excited right now, because we are winning games and are trying to win summer league.
“He gives me all kinds of opportunities, and I just try to make the most out of them.”
It’s the kind of partnership Hanson has developed with many of the big men who have come through the Pelicans’ facility, earning a reputation as one of the most respected position coaches in the NBA.
And he has carried it over into his role as the team’s summer league leader, relishing the opportunity he’s been given.
“It’s just cool being able to try some stuff out,” Hanson said. “Some stuff is going to work and some stuff won’t. You’ve just got to try throw some off to the side and go with what works.
“You just everyone to be successful for themselves and for each other. I think we’ve shown that so far and it’s gone a long way and made this a great experience.”