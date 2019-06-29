Julius Randle was a scoring machine in his lone Pelicans season, and now he's cashed in on a three-year, $63 million deal with the New York Knicks, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Randle averaged 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season, eclipsing his previous career scoring average of 16.1 points per contest.

"You've got to look at every situation and your options and do what's best for you and your family and your career at the moment," said Randle back in April about his potential free agency opportunities.

"(This year's losing) was disappointing to me, personally, because I pride myself on winning, but hopefully I can do more of that next year."

After leaving a 33-win team for a franchise who had the worst record in the NBA a year ago, Randle's wishes of being the difference-making boost and leading his new team toward the playoffs will be difficult. He become's New York's first major free agent signing after the franchise missed out on big fish Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who are both reportedly headed across the city to the Brooklyn Nets.

According to a report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Knicks owner Jim Dolan wasn't willing to offer Durant a full four-year max free agent contract after the perennial All-Star forward suffered his torn Achilles tendon in Game 5 of this summer's NBA Finals.

Randle, entering his sixth season in the league, spent his first four years with the Los Angeles before signing a one-year contract with a player option with New Orleans during last year's free agency period.

Nearly two weeks ago, he turned down his player option worth more than $9 million after the end of the 2018-2019 season to become an unrestricted free agent. Randle, who was picked No. 7 overall in the 2014 draft out of Kentucky, was betting on himself after a season that saw him take on a surprising amount of the scoring load, due in part to Anthony Davis' trade demand and light usage during the second half of the season.

"(This season) just shows the opportunity and the preparation, the years of preparation and hard work, and finally I came here to get an opportunity, and I made a jump," said Randle back in April. "I expect next year that out of myself."

Kushner: Dissecting the Pelicans' thinking for free agency and philosophy moving forward The ice chest is big, the fish are plentiful and the lingering question is: What’s the best way to catch the limit?

His best game came during that stretch when he notched 45 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a March 15 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The point total bested his previous career high by nine points.

Randle's most notable improvement came from behind the 3-point line, where he shot 34.4 percent, up from a brutal showing of 22.2 percent the year before. He connected on 67 of his 195 attempts with the Pelicans, after making just 37 of 144 attempts over his first four years in the NBA.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, remain active after opening up more than $30 million worth of cap space with various moves in the offseason, including the trade of Davis, and a separate trade with the Hawks that sent forward Solomon Hill to Atlanta.

Since the opening of the free agency moratorium period at 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Pelicans added veteran sharpshooter J.J. Redick on a two-year, $26.5 million deal to add veteran experience, guard depth and a lethal 3-point shooting threat to a need desperate to help spread the floor for recent No. 1 pick Zion Williamson. He's a career 41.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Earlier on Sunday, the team also signed 28-year-old Italian EuroLeague forward Nicolo Melli from the Turkish League on a two-year, $8 million deal.