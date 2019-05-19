David Griffin has now made his first front office hire as the Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, inserting former Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Trajan Langdon as the team's new general manager, a source confirmed Sunday morning.

Previously, Langdon was one of the six candidates who interviewed for New Orleans' previously vacant executive vice president of basketball operations position that Griffin was hired for in April. Now, the duo will work together, with Langdon taking on more of the day-to-day duties to allow Griffin to better sculpt and carry out his much-talked-about vision for the future of the Pelicans franchise.

The 43-year-old basketball executive played a three-year stint in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers after he was drafted 11th overall in the first round of the 1999 Draft. The Duke alum, who played for Team USA in the 1998 FIBA World Championships and took home a gold medal, then carried out a successful pro basketball career in Europe.

He was a three-time All-EuroLeague team selection and a EuroLeague Final Four MVP in 2008 while winning league titles with CSKA Moscow in 2006 and 2008. He officially retired from his playing career in 2011.

Following his playing days, Langdon was a scout for the Spurs from 2012-2015 and was a member of the team's front office for San Antonio's 2013-14 NBA title. He was then hired in September of 2015 as the director of player administration and basketball operations in Cleveland, where Griffin was the Cavs' general manager and where Langdon was involved with the team's front office, the community relations team and the team's opponent, college and D-League scouting department.

In March of 2016, he was named the assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets, and in March, Langdon named the G-League executive of the year for his work with the Long Island Nets. That experience and expertise, of course, will prove pivotal in his new role with the Pelicans, who will introduce its own affiliate for the start of next season in Erie, Pa. before the club eventually moves to Birmingham, Ala.