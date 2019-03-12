With this season’s MVP frontrunner in early foul trouble, picking up his fourth 90 seconds into the third quarter, the New Orleans Pelicans managed to hang neck-and-neck with the NBA’s lone 50-win team for a half, but the Milwaukee Bucks’ depth advantage, in comparison with the Pelicans’ injury woes proved too much in their 130-113 loss Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.
The team hung around early with stellar energy from starters Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton. The forward scored 11 of his team’s 23 first-quarter points and totaled 15 at halftime, and Randle led New Orleans in scoring with 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting to go with six rebounds and four assists.
Payton notched back-to-back triple-doubles after his 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Sunday’s 128-116 road loss to Atlanta. He set a career-high in rebounds Tuesday night with 15, while scoring 14 points and dishing out 11 assists – totaling nine rebounds, six points and five assists in the game’s first 12 minutes.
New Orleans (30-40) trailed 56-48 at halftime, with the Bucks (51-17) initially separating themselves with back-to-back 3-pointers from Khris Middleton and Donte DiVincenzo with nearly five minutes left in the first half to push ahead 48-42. Down 10 points early in the third quarter, 68-58, the Pelicans surrendered a quick 11-0 spurt and trailed by as many as 22.
But with the help of Anthony Davis’ 17 third-quarter points, including 12 of his team’s 17 points during a 3:09 stretch in the middle of the period. He checked out of the game for good with 3:14 left in the third with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 21 minutes. It was Davis’ second double-double since the Pelicans instituted a minutes restriction for their star forward following his public trade demand on Jan. 28.
His teammates scored the final five points of the third quarter to trail by 12, 101-89 and shrunk the deficit to as few as seven (105-98) off a 3-pointer from Darius Miller with 9:13 left in regulation. But they then gave up eight-straight to the Bucks over 1:27 to put the game firmly out of reach, including six from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with a game-high 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including a perfect 10-for-10 mark at the charity stripe while welcoming an “M-V-P, M-V-P” chant while at the line in the fourth quarter.
Middleton followed with 23 points for the Bucks, and Nikola Mirotic added 14 in his first return to the Smoothie King Center after his Feb. 7 trade to Milwaukee.
Frank Jackson scored 14 points but shot 0-for-6 from beyond the arc on a night where the Pelicans shot just 10-for-47 from deep as a team, shooting their most 3-pointers as a team this season. Darius Miller (13), Cheick Diallo (11) and Ian Clark (10) capped the Pelicans double-digit scorers.