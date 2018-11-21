Anthony Davis hit another major milestone Wednesday night, scoring his 10,000th point in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 25-year-old star forward for the New Orleans Pelicans lacked only 6 points heading into the contest. He was held to only 2 points in the first quarter of play, but scored the 4 points he needed with 3 minutes left in the second quarter. Davis scored his 10,000th point on an alley oop from Jrue Holiday.

Davis, now in his seventh season with the Pelicans, is putting up an MVP-caliber resume through the first 15 games he's been active for this year, averaging 27.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.7 blocks, 1.4 steals while shooting 49-percent from the field and 80-percent from the free throw line. He's helped lead the Pelicans to marquee wins over the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors, and also put up back-to-back 40-point games on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 against the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.

Davis is coming off of a season where he notched both All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team honors while leading the league in blocks. He became the Pelicans' all-time leading scorer last season and scored a franchise playoff-record 47 points in the fourth game of a sweep against the Portland Trailblazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.