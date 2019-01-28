It’s the day the New Orleans Pelicans have feared most.

On Monday morning, ESPN reported Anthony Davis does not intend to sign a five-year, $240 million contract extension with the Pelicans when it is presented to him this offseason.

Davis is under contract with the Pelicans for the 2019-20 season, but Monday’s message from agent Rich Paul ensured Davis will be traded sometime in the next few months, changing the shape of the franchise along with it.

“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently, and compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN.

Up to this point, several sources indicated the Pelicans refused to entertain any conversations about trading Davis, hoping they could convince him to stay despite winning just one playoff series in his career, and getting off to a demoralizing 22-28 start to this season.

But, now, with the trade deadline approaching on Feb. 7, those plans have been upended.

“Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now,” Paul told ESPN. “That’s in the best interest of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

It all came crashing down in a hurry.

The Pelicans entered this season with high hopes, barely removed from an appearance in the second round of the NBA playoffs and a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers.

And despite leering signals like Davis firing agent Thad Fouchon for Klutch Sports, the LeBron James-adjacent agency, there was still optimism inside the Pelicans that their contract extension offer, as well as a growing team, could persuade Davis to stay.

Instead, time ran out before the next All-Star Game.

And now, the Pelicans are faced with the task of dealing the most decorated player in franchise history.

Despite only winning a single playoff series and tallying just two winning seasons, Davis earned distinction on three All-NBA teams, including two first-team selections, reached five All-Star games, and is widely considered a Top 10 player in the league.

And now the Pelicans are forced to recalibrate their entire roster without him.

While all 29 teams will likely come after Davis in some shape or form, the Pelicans might hold off on dealing until the summer, because the Boston Celtics are unable to trade for him until the summer due to a quirk in the contract of star guard Kyrie Irving.

And Boston is the suitor with the most assets available.

So, despite Davis’ intentions being known to the public, it might take months before any move is actually made.

Regardless, the Pelicans entered Monday in a different place than they’ve been since drafting Davis at No. 1 in 2012. Since then, they’ve built around the former Kentucky star and used him as the nucleus of everything they’ve done.

Those days are gone.

Now, the future of the team will determined on what they get back for him in the open market.