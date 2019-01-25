It’s hard to win without good players.

It’s a lesson coach Alvin Gentry repeatedly has learned during his four seasons in New Orleans, which have often been marred with injuries up and down the roster. But it’s rarely been as devastating as it was Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

In the Pelicans’ 122-116 loss to the Thunder, New Orleans took the floor missing four of its five best players. Not only is Anthony Davis still recovering from a sprained index finger that could keep him out for another week or two, but Julius Randle (ankle sprain), Nikola Mirotic (calf sprain) and E’Twaun Moore (rest) all joined him in street clothes on Thursday.

So it was up to Jrue Holiday and a bevy of bench players. And although the shorthanded group performed admirably in slicing a 22-point deficit into a two-possession game during the final minutes, there simply wasn’t enough talent available to stop the Pelicans from losing for the fourth time in five games.

“I thought we competed as hard as we possibly could and played very unselfishly and put ourselves in a position to win,” Gentry said. “We just didn’t quite have enough firepower to get over the hump. But I thought Jrue was great. I thought Jahlil (Okafor) and Cheick (Diallo) played really good at the center spot. We did everything we could; we just didn’t quite have enough firepower to get over the hump.”

But while the Pelicans’ reserve-heavy unit showed some gumption to get back into the game, the glaring talent and experience differential reared its head in the final minutes.

Frank Jackson was on the verge of slicing the deficit to four when he picked up a loose ball and charged down a wide open lane to the basket, but instead he botched the finish under the pressure of Russell Westbrook’s leering shadow, leading to an easy Thunder layup at the other end. And coming out of a timeout in the final minute, Diallo somehow ended up trying a contested 3-pointer from the corner that predictably missed.

If the comeback showed the bench’s pluck, the unraveling revealed just how badly the Pelicans need their starters.

“No,” Gentry deadpanned when asked if the Pelicans got the shots they wanted at the end of the game. “No. We didn’t. We did not. We did not run a 3-point play for Cheick Diallo. I can pretty much tell you that, OK? So we did not get the shots we set out to get.”

Those moments of frustration, whether it be from starters or reserves, have painted most of the past three months for this franchise.

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, the respectable efforts and tough-luck losses simply aren’t meaningful this deep into a disappointing season, especially as the playoff contenders are falling out of view. New Orleans needs to tally wins, and do it now.

But with the San Antonio Spurs coming to the Smoothie King Center for a 5 p.m. tipoff Saturday, and Davis and Mirotic still doubtful to play, the path back into contention has never been more difficult. It doesn’t get any easier either, with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Spurs again and Indiana Pacers all awaiting next week.

Assuming Davis doesn’t heal faster than expected, it will require those bench players to not only do enough to keep a game close but also finish some winning plays to keep the Pelicans within striking distance entering the final third of the season.

“We never gave up and never held our head down or ever had any excuses,” Okafor said Thursday night. “We continued to fight collectively as a group, so that’s something to be proud of.”

“I think it’s good for guys who don’t get to play as much. Any game that we play I think we can find some type of positive, and there’s a good takeaway from a game like that.”