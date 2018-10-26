Jrue Holiday was hot.
Then he went cold.
Then he got hot again, keeping the Pelicans hot as well.
Holiday pulled up and drained a jumper with 2 seconds left to keep the Pelicans' perfect season intact with a crowd-pleasing 117-115 come-from-behind victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Smoothie King Center.
The Pels finished the game with a flurry, scoring the final nine points to erase a 115-108 deficit with 2:04 left.
"That is the reason you have to play for 48 minutes," Alvin Gentry said. "You never know what's going to happen. We kept chipping away and chipping away."
The Pelicans (4-0) came into Friday's game as one of just four undefeated teams remaining in the NBA and the only one in the Western Conference.
They left unblemished thanks to a fourth-quarter rally capped off by Holiday.
His basket came just seconds after the Nets' D'Angelo Russell, whose given the Pelicans fits from the 3-point line, turned the ball over with 7.5 seconds left. That set up Holiday's game-winner.
"When Anthony set the screen, he attracts so many people that it helped me with the wide open shot and I took it and it went in," Holiday said.
It's the franchise's first 4-0 start since the 2010-11 season and just the fourth such start in franchise history. They also won their first four games in 2006-07 and 2007-08.
Anthony Davis sealed the win, deflecting Brooklyn's inbound pass at the buzzer.
It was one of several big defensive plays for Davis, who reached yet another milestone. He recorded his 1,000th blocked shot when he rejected an Allen Crabbe shot with 3:18 left in the third quarter. Davis said afterwards that he was unaware he had reached the milestone.
"It's huge," Davis said. "For me to be a defensive guy, that's big time for me, something I can add to the resume. I'm not sure how many people have done it but to be on that list is an honor for sure."
Davis finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. One of those points was a thunderous slam over Jarrett Allen.
Holiday led the way with a game-high 26 points to go with his five assists.
Holiday scored 13 points in the first quarter and had a hand in the first eight points as the Pelicans sprinted out to an 8-0 lead. Holiday started the game by knocking down a 3-pointer, assisting to Anthony Davis on what turned into a 3-point play and then a lay-up. Holiday made 6 of his first 7 shots before cooling off, making just one of his next eight shots.
But when the Pelicans needed him most in the end, he delivered. After Holiday's game-winning jumper, he knocked down a free throw after a tech was assessed against the Nets' Ed Davis for shoving Solomon Hill.
The Pelicans won despite everything seeming to fall for the Nets (2-3). Brooklyn made 19 of 40 3-pointers, including one by Spencer Dinwiddle while falling out of bounds at the third-quarter buzzer that gave the Nets a 91-88 lead. At one point, they were 12 of 24 from beyond the arc.
Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said during pre-game that the Pelicans would be "the ultimate challenge."
Turns out, it was his Nets that proved to be the ultimate challenge, putting the Pels' hot start to the season in jeopardy. But the Pelicans defense stepped up late, holding the Nets scoreless over the final two minutes.
Elfrid Payton, who finished with 17 points and six assists, left the game with 1:57 left with what he said afterwards was just a leg cramp. Darius Miller left the game in the first half with a right quad contusion and didn't return.
Julius Randle provided big minutes off the bench in the fourth quarter when he scored six of his 14 points.
All five starters reached double figures. E'Twaun Moore finished with 15 and Nikola Mirotic finished with 10.
The Pelicans look for just their second 5-0 start ever on Saturday when they host the Utah Jazz before a 5-game road trip to play Denver, Golden State, Portland, San Antonio and Oklahoma City.
"Even though we are on this winning streak, we still have tough games," Holiday said. "When I say tough, I mean we didn't shoot well and we didn't play as well as we could and we can still find a way to win. It's definitely a confidence builder, especially for this back-to-back."