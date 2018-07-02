New Orleans Pelicans star center Anthony Davis recently bought a $7.5 million mansion outside Los Angeles, according to a report.

Davis’ new home in Westlake Village has a home theater, a gym, an infinity pool with water slides, an outdoor kitchen and, of course, an indoor basketball court, according to a report by TMZ Sports.

The home also has a guest house with its own bar, according to the report.

Davis, 25, has cemented his status as the NBA’s best player under 30 entering next season. He was a finalist this year for both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards, and he was a first-team All-NBA selection for the third time in the past four seasons.

