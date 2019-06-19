LaVar Ball will reportedly be showing up less on your television screens and timelines.

Ball, the father of new Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, will no longer appear on any ESPN platform moving forward — as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source for digital or a background source for ESPN — according to Athletic media columnist Richard Deitsch.

News of the network's ban on the "Big Baller" comes two days after he made an inappropriate comment to ESPN host Molly Qerim during his recent appearance on "First Take."

Ball was on the program to discuss his son being a part of the Pelicans' blockbuster trade of former star Anthony Davis when Qerim, wife of former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, asked if she could "switch gears" to another question, to which Ball replied "You can switch gears with me anytime."

Lavar Ball really just made this comment to Molly Qerim on live TV. Props to Molly for the way she handled it. #FirstTake pic.twitter.com/BIP6Kwc777 — Dave Barabas (@barabas_dave) June 17, 2019

After several people condemned his comment, Ball told TMZ Sports that his comment to Qerim was not intended to be "sexual in nature." ESPN later issued a statement that Ball's comment was "completely inappropriate," and it made him aware.

This incident is not the first time Ball has stirred up trouble with the media. In 2017, he got in an on-air argument with former Fox Sports host Kristine Leahy, infamously telling her to "stay in your lane."

