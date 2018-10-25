Elfrid Payton worked months preparing for this moment.
It’s the one that prompted him to arrive two hours before practice and stay long after it ended. It’s the reason he showed up to the gym twice on most days this summer.
With the Pelicans clinging to a 110-104 lead over the Clippers in the final minute of Tuesday night’s win, Payton crept to the wing as a crucial New Orleans possession began to break down. While E’Twaun Moore’s dribble-drive was rebuffed and Anthony Davis faced a double team at the elbow, Payton stood alone at the 3-point line.
With seven seconds left on the shot clock, Payton didn’t attempt a dribble or eye a cutter. He received the ball, launched off both feet, and fired.
Drained. Dagger.
Minutes later the Pelicans entered their locker room owners of a 3-0 record, their best start since 2010-11, and fans went to the exits carrying a new level of confidence about the recently acquired point guard.
“I think it’s more important for him than the entire team,” Davis said. “He shot it with confidence. So we told him if you’re open, you’ve got to shoot it. And he practiced it every day. He came in early and worked on his 3-ball and stayed after practice. So why not shoot it?
“It was a big one for us.”
Now, Payton and the Pelicans will attempt to stretch their season-opening winning streak to four on Friday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.
To understand its importance, the shot needs a bit of context behind it.
After four seasons of wandering through the NBA wastelands of Orlando and Phoenix, Payton found himself on the outskirts of the league’s free-agent market this summer. As the league increasingly turns to the 3-pointer as its favorite means of offense, the 6-foot-4 point guard was viewed as a liability.
Payton had made just 111 of 372 career attempts, a paltry 29.8 percent, entering this season. It’s why the Magic, which selected him at No. 10 in the 2014 draft, traded him for a measly second-round pick in February.
Instead of cashing in on a lucrative second contract like so many of his fellow Top 10 picks did, Payton was forced to ponder his NBA future.
That allowed the Pelicans to sign the former John Ehret and Louisiana-Lafayette standout for just $3.4 million in July, about a third of what Rajon Rondo received to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the ensuing months, both general manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry repeatedly stated Payton’s career could be easily revived. They both steadfastly believed the Pelicans’ up-tempo system and free-flowing offense would blend in concert with Payton’s skill set.
Ultimately, however, the ceiling on Payton’s impact would derive from his shooting.
Yes, Payton tallied a triple-double in his first Pelicans’ appearance. And in all three games he has attacked the rim, grabbed rebounds, kicked to open shooters and found Davis on the lob.
He was valuable defensively as well, meshing with Jrue Holiday to increase the Pelicans’ versatility in the backcourt.
But after all of the offseason hours spent on the perimeter, Payton hadn’t taken the big shot yet. When the ball swung to Payton without a defender in the area, the moment had arrived.
He was ready for it.
“I was super-confident,” Payton said. “Super-confident. I knew the work I put in day in and day out. I was confident. It was that simple.”
When it fell through the net, the Pelicans’ bench exploded. And Payton made a quick turn toward the Clippers bench, then flashed a smile as jogged toward his awaiting teammates. He knew what most were thinking.
“Oh no,” Clippers’ announcer Ralph Lawler said on the broadcast. “He’s the guy you would invite to shoot that shot.”
Maybe not for long.
And that could have lasting effects on the way opponents choose to defend the Pelicans in similar moments down the line.
“I feel like our team trusts each other from 1 to 14,” Holiday said. “To be able to have that trust and that chemistry, I feel like it’s really big.
“I felt like it’s really big individually to go out and knock it in. And when he knocked it in, everybody was around him was happy. I feel like that’s just what a really good team does.”