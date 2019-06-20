"Let's dance."
Those were the two words Zion Williamson delivered to the folks in the city of New Orleans on Thursday night, moments after being taken with the first pick of the NBA draft.
"Yeah, let's do that," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin had to be thinking while watching on TV from the war room in Metairie.
There was no way Griffin was going to dance with anyone else.
It was no doubt one of the easiest decisions of David Griffin's 46-year-old life.
If he had made any other decision, his stint as Pelicans executive vice president of operations would have lasted about just two months.
If Gayle Benson didn't send him packing, the folks in New Orleans — many who gathered on Fulton Street for a draft party Thursday night — surely would have.
In what had to be the no-brainer of all no-brainers, chose the forward from Duke.
It was the dance partner that fell into his lap on May 14th when the Pelicans beat the odds and won the lottery to get the first overall pick.
Alvin Gentry, in an interview with NBA TV before the draft on Thursday night, wasn't allowed to talk about who the team was planning to select with the No. 1 pick.
But it was pretty clear — not that anybody didn't already know — who the Pelicans were going to take based on the words Gentry used.
"I think we are going to get a really, really good player," Gentry said. "A generational-type player that doesn't come along very often. I think he's going to fit in well because he's a great young man, too. I'll leave it at that."
The words "generational-type player" were a dead giveaway for the most hyped NBA rookie since LeBron James in 2003 and Shaquille O'Neal 11 years before that.
It's the latest addition for Griffin, whose work since replacing Dell Demps in April has included a blockbuster trade and several changes in the front office.
The blockbuster trade this past weekend shipped Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and a slew of draft picks, including the No. 4 pick. He was still busy on Thursday night even before the draft, reportedly trading that recently acquired No. 4 pick to the Atlanta Hawks for two more picks. That trade sent Solomon Hill (and his hefty contract) to the Hawks as well, clearing up even more cap space for the team to acquire even more talent this summer.
And that doesn't include the front office changes, bringing in Trajan Langdon as the general manager, Swin Cash as the vice president of basketball operations and team development and a new medical staff.
Cash came to New Orleans because she believed in Griffin's vision.
And that vision includes Williamson, someone Cash can surely relate to.
Like him, Cash played at a college basketball powerhouse (UCONN) before being a high pick in the WNBA draft. She was the No. 2 overall pick in 2002. So she understands the expectations and the hype.
"I would tell a rookie coming into a team that you have to be willing to be the person that fits the culture and it has to be about winning," Cash said. "If you don't understand what winning is like, then you get people around you that can help you understand that. That's what Griffin is doing here."