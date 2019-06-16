As the dust settles, the Pelicans haul for Anthony Davis has come into greater focus -- and it's a bit different than initial reports indicated.

The Pelicans indeed landed three players and three official draft picks, but how those land is where things could get interesting.

Along with intriguing young prospects in point guard Lonzo Ball, shooting guard Josh Hart and small forward Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans have draft pick options as follows:

Lakers' 2019 No. 4 overall draft pick

Lakers 2021 1st pick if top 8

If 9 or worse, turns into Lakers 2022 unprotected

Option to swap picks in 2023

Lakers' 2024 1st pick (unprotected)

Pelicans' option to defer 2024 pick to 2025 Lakers' 1st pick

The Pelicans' pick haul was clarified in a report from the L.A. Times, and the updated haul offers minor -- but not insignificant differences from the initially reported agreement.

The first key difference is that the protection on the 2021 pick is actually a reverse protection that proves more beneficial to the Pelicans than the Lakers. While protections are typically in place to save an asset for the team with the pick, in technical terms that pick is really protected No. 9-30 for the Lakers.

Can't see video below? Click here.

This means that if the Lakers suffer a poor season leading up to the 2021 draft, the Pelicans could get that lottery pick. If it's a lower pick, the Lakers will retain it, and hand over their 2022 pick instead.

The opposite protection, which was initially reported to be placed on that pick, was what the Memphis Grizzlies were looking at this year in an exchange with the Boston Celtics. Had their pick fallen to No. 9 or lower, it would've gone to the Celtics. The Grizzlies, though, won the No. 2 selection in the draft lottery, meaning they will hand over their 2020 pick to Boston instead. If that same scenario played out in 2021, the Pelicans would be picking in that spot.

The other significant change is that instead of a pick swap in 2025, the Pelicans simply have the option to defer the unprotected 2024 to the following year, if they do not want to make the Lakers' 2024 selection for whatever reason. Exact specifics to when they must make that decision were not immediately available.

+2 Risk vs. reward: Pelicans gain upside, injury history with newest stars Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball Anthony Davis may still for years to come be remembered as the best player in Pelicans franchise history. So who exactly did the team’s execut…

That option could become significant due to the Lakers' current roster construction, which will be heavily dependent on how superstar LeBron James and Davis' situations change at that point. James, for instance, will be 39 before the 2024 draft and could be facing a decision on retirement at that point in his career. Davis will be headed into his age 31 season, and could be up for a new contract or free agency. Those factors are highly speculative, but the deferment option will give the Pelicans a significant advantage in term's of maximizing that final traded pick's value when it comes to pass.

HOW IT STACKS UP?

However the draft picks land, the totality of assets headed to the Pelicans is already being heralded by many analysts as one of the biggest hauls of any in NBA history.

It will inevitably be compared the the Nets' maligned blockbuster in 2014 that sent an aging Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry to Brooklyn in exchange for several low-value assets, as well as unprotected picks in 2014, 2016 and 2018, the option to swap picks in 2017.

The obvious difference is that the Lakers are adding a 26-year-old superstar in Davis rather than past-their-prime players, but the deals are similar in terms of mortgaged futures.

Those draft picks in the deal were sent to Boston as:

2014: No. 17, James Young

2016: No. 3 overall, Jaylen Brown

2017: Swap for No. 1 overall, traded to 76ers for No. 3 to select Jayson Tatum + eventual Sacramento Kings No. 14 overall in 2019

2018: No. 8 overall (sent to Cleveland Cavaliers in Kyrie Irving trade), Collin Sexton

This deal will also inevitably be held up against the then-Charlotte Hornets' trade of Chris Paul in 2011. The Los Angeles Clippers sent shooting guard Eric Gordon, center Chris Kaman, forward Al Farouq-Aminu and an unprotected 2012 first-round pick to New Orleans in that deal.

The pick would land at No. 10 overall, which New Orleans used to select point guard Austin Rivers out of Duke nine selections after Anthony Davis. The Pelicans also sent two future second round picks to the Clippers in the deal.

The immediate effect of the trade offered a similar windfall as Davis' in 2019, though the players brought back were of lesser value and there were no future assets included. Rivers played his first three seasons in New Orleans before he was traded and would go on to play for his father, Doc Rivers, with the Clippers.

In Lakers history, the move most applicably can be compared to their acquisition of star Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard in 2012. The confusing four-team deal involved four teams, 11 players, five draft picks and big names. In the end the Lakers parted with center Andrew Bynum, other low-value players and two first-round picks.

The move was made for similar purposes to this year's deal: To pair then superstar Kobe Bryant with a star center. Howard's tenure in L.A. was a disappointment, though, setting back the team for multiple seasons.

In more recent history it can be compared to the Indiana Pacers' trade of Paul George and San Antonio Spurs' trade of Kawhi Leonard before the 2018-'19 season.

Neither the Spurs or Pacers got nearly the value to what the Pelicans did for their disgruntled stars, but both teams did end up swinging odds in their favor.

The Pacers landed rising star Victor Oladipo and center Domantas Sabonis from the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite George's insistence he planned to sign elsewhere. He would end up changing his stance and signing a four-year, $136 million deal with the Thunder before the 2018-'19 season.

The Raptors could still lose Leonard in free agency this offseason under similar circumstances, but have already landed the biggest prize of all after the 27-year-old swingman led the team to it's first-ever NBA title in a six-game finals victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors -- a team beset with injuries to potential free agent stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Anthony Davis-to-Lakers national reaction: Good deal, but what's Pelicans' next move? Anthony Davis is no longer a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. He's now a teammate of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers after a massi…

In that deal, which also sent shooting guard Danny Green to Toronto, the Spurs got shooting guard Demar Derozan, center Jakob Poeltl and a protected first round pick that has landed at No. 29 overall.

Now loaded with future assets, the Pelicans can turn to the June 20 draft where they hold the No. 1 overall selection -- and opportunity to draft Duke phenom Zion Williamson -- and then can take the best available player three selections later.

The outlook on the No. 4 pick is a bit murkier to project, however, as reports immediately began to swirl that New Orleans would shop the selection to add an established player. Those reports are backed up by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin's reported goal of adding at least one all-star player in the deal for Davis.

Common players selected in mock drafts at No. 4 include Virginia's Deandre Hunter, Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and Vanderbilt's Darius Garland.

Whether such a trade becomes reality, the Pelicans and their fans now have the opportunity to look to Thursday's draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York as likely the most highly anticipated draft in team history and one that could offer the first glance at a reshaped and reinvigorated franchise.