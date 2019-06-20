The draft has not even started, and the New Orleans Pelicans are already making plenty of noise among basketball pundits.

The cause, however, isn't selecting Duke's Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick, but the Pelicans' massive pre-draft trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

New Orleans sent the No. 4 overall pick to Atlanta, along with veteran forward Solomon Hill, a No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick, in exchange for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks, as well as a top-10 protected 2020 first-round pick that belonged to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Naturally, NBA Twitter had plenty to say about the deal, including dubbing Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin the "Thanos of the NBA."

Check out the best reactions to the deal below.

