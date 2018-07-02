The DeMarcus Cousins era in New Orleans is over.

Walker: Without Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins, Pelicans' momentum takes major hit It happened in a 3-hour span on Monday, hitting Pelicans' fans smack in the face like a Rajon Rondo no-look pass that they never saw coming.

The All-Star center, who the Pelicans traded a pair of lottery picks for and changed their team slogan to highlight, has left them after suiting up in just 65 games over two seasons.

Cousins agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Monday, according to sources.

After months of uncertainty about what the market was for Cousins, based on his recovery from a devastating torn Achilles injury, few analysts or league sources ever predicted what unfolded Monday night.

Just seven months ago, it was likely the Pelicans would offer Cousins a five-year, maximum contract, hoping to keep him in New Orleans for the long-term future. Instead, his injury derailed those hopes for this summer and the Pelicans couldn’t reach an agreement on a smaller, shorter contract with the talented big man, allowing him to leave for significantly less money than New Orleans was initially willing to offer, according to sources, and jump back into the free agent pool in 2019.

It was the largest seismic event to hit the Pelicans roster in a day full of earthquakes.

Over just seven hours, the Pelicans roster underwent a striking reconstruction.

First, Rajon Rondo declined New Orleans’ offer, opting to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers for one-year and $9 million.

Shortly thereafter, the Pelicans nabbed former Lakers forward Julius Randle on a two-year, $18 million deal with a player option in the second year. He became available when the Lakers renounced him, by his request, earlier in the day (which helped clear room for Rondo).

All of those events followed the Pelicans signing point guard Elfrid Payton to a one-year, $2.7 million deal to shore up their backcourt.

Now, Payton and Randle are likely fixtures in the Pelicans’ starting lineup unless something drastically changes before training camp opens in September. It’s unlikely the Pelicans can make much of a splash in the remainder of free agency since their mid-level exception was absorbed by Randle and most of the biannual exception was taken by Payton.

All in all, it was a shock to the system.

“It’s free agency, and in a perfect world we’ve like to have both of them back,” Dell Demps said following the NBA Draft on June 21. “But it is free agency. So, at the appropriate time we will sit down with them and hopefully we can get those guys back. We want to keep moving forward.”

The Cousins move comes as a particular sting, considering the hefty price New Orleans paid to acquire him in the first place.

The Pelicans traded then-rookie Buddy Held and the 2017 first-round pick (which ultimately landed at No. 10), along with expiring contracts, to nab Cousins from the Sacramento Kings at the 2017 trade deadline. From there, the Pelicans re-shaped their entire franchise structure around the idea of featuring the pair of All-NBA big men together, even as the league got smaller.

The team changed its marketing slogan to #DoItBig and played Cousins and Davis on equal footing in their promotional materials. Alvin Gentry hired assistant coach Chris Finch away from the Denver Nuggets, citing his experience of generating the league’s No. 1 offense with a pair of centers in Nikola Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic.

And after an uneven start, it appeared the pairing was starting to click in January.

Davis and Cousins were named the first duo of All-Star starters in franchise history. They won seven of eight games, including a victory in Boston and a head-turning home win over the Houston Rockets.

But at the tail end of the Rockets win, Cousins’ Achilles snapped, changing the trajectory and tenor of everything in the franchise. Davis wore Cousins No. 0 jersey in the All-Star Game as a tribute and often referred to their friendship, even as Cousins rehabbed from across the country in Los Angeles.

Without Cousins, however, the Pelicans re-shaped their priorities and became the fastest team in the NBA, paced by Rondo, Jrue Holiday and Davis. They won 20 of their final 28 games and swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, making it the most successful season in a decade.

But, the team repeatedly said they’d like to bring Cousins back if possible. It turned out not to be.

Despite opportunities to draw a more lucrative offer than Golden State could afford, Cousins ultimately chose to walk away.

Now, the Pelicans will turn to Randle, a younger, healthier big man, to fill the shoes they hopes Cousins would be filling for a long time.

“I think in today’s NBA it’s just so hard to get players and get good players,” Demps said last month. “A lot of times your players become your system. The majority of your players really become your system. You see a number of teams in the NBA that have one lineup in and play a certain way, then with another lineup in play a different way.

“There are so many interchangeable pieces. And that’s what we are looking at. I think we can play big. We can play small. We can play fast. We can play a number of different ways and be successful. The key is getting the right people in.”