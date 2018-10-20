The number on the left side of the scoreboard was eye-popping.
One-hundred forty-nine.
Yup. 149 points. In a regulation NBA game.
It was a figure never seen inside Smoothie King Center or anywhere else this New Orleans franchise has played in over 16 years. By any measurement, it was the end result of an overwhelming offensive assault and re-wrote the Pelicans’ single-game record books in the process.
But, when asked what moment keyed Friday’s 149-129 scorching of the Sacramento Kings, coach Alvin Gentry and his two superstars pointed to the other basket.
“Jrue (Holiday) came to the bench and said, ‘Hey, look: We got to get going defensively. We’ll be all right offensively, but we got to lock in defensively,’ ” Gentry said. "I thought Jrue did a great job on Buddy (Hield) at that point. I think that kind of turned the tide of the game.”
The play in reference came in the final minute of the second quarter, when Holiday met Hield at across half court, and suffocated the dribbler so badly it required an offensive foul to get any airspace. The harassment set off a thunderous ovation in the Smoothie King Center and within 10 minutes of game play, the Pelicans lead had swelled from eight to 25 points.
The rout was on.
“I just tried to hound them,” Holiday said. “Whoever had the ball I just tried to turn them over and get some steals, I think we were a little lackadaisical defensively during a very important period of the game. So, that’s when they got back in it. We have to stay consistent through the whole game, that’s the bottom line.”
Finding those flaws in the midst of a blowout victory, and making the necessary adjustments to cut them off, displays the growth in Holiday’s budding leadership.
But, he didn’t act alone. Anthony Davis also noticed New Orleans’ wobbly second quarter, and let Holiday know he wasn’t meeting his own standard either.
A few minutes later, Holiday enveloped Hield and powered the clinching run.
“I got on Jrue a couple of times tonight,” Davis said Friday. “He came to me and I can’t tell you what he said, but he wasn’t playing like he was supposed to. He knew that and we knew as a team we had to try to get him going. In the second half he came out and told us to lock in defensively and play harder.”
The message stuck.
Even as the Pelicans’ offense shot to the top of nearly every statistical category, it was the mid-game defensive adjustment and spurt of resistance which changed the complexion of the game from a shootout to a blowout.
Overall, the Pelicans’ defensive output was not impressive. Surrendering 129 points, even at their turbocharged pace, is a poor result.
But, keep in mind Davis and Holiday were benched for the entirety of the Kings’ 39-point fourth quarter, thanks to the unreachable margin.
So, the lingering question is whether the Pelicans’ defensive energy will continue to respond when their pair of reining first-team All-Defense performers call on them to lock in.
It’s an important test, and one they passed with proficiency to reach the franchise's first 2-0 start since 2011.
As Davis said, everyone knows what the Pelicans’ offense is capable of. For anyone who didn’t, the numbers are obvious enough to be persuaded.
The more fascinating story is what occurs on the other end, starting on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against the Clippers.
“I think it’s time now to lead these guys,” Davis said. “They want to listen and they want to learn. So, why not me? Why not Jrue? We try to help these guys as much as possible. We have been here the longest and we know the system, know the organization.
“We just try to help these young guys. Even the new guys like Julius and Niko when he came last year, we just tried to help them. When new guys come in we want to help them out and have them see what we see.”