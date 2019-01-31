The NBA trade deadline is a week away, and the Los Angeles Lakers have pushed their chips to the center of the table, according to report.

Days after Pelicans star Anthony Davis requested a trade through his agent, Lakers brass and New Orleans GM Dell Demps have spoken about potential deals, according to Brad Turner of the LA Times, citing sources.

Five possible deals are on the table, according to the report. The Lakers are now "waiting to hear back from Demps about which interest him the most."

The Lakers have incentive to move quickly on a trade for Davis, who has spent all seven of his NBA seasons with the Pelicans after they made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2012.

Lakers president Magic Johnson and the Lakers then presented five different trade scenarios to Demps on Wednesday and are waiting to hear back from Demps about which interest him the most, per sources. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

Sources: Lakers let Demps know one of trade scenarios would include Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac, No. 1 pick, per source. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

That's because the Boston Celtics, who could likely offer the most in a potential trade, are precluded from trading for Davis as long as Kyrie Irving remains on the roster due to the nature of their contracts. Irving becomes a free agent on July 1, at which point the Celtics could complete a trade.

Other teams are also expected to inquire about the star center before the Feb. 7 trade deadline passes.

Davis was injured leading up to the trade request and has not been seen in uniform since. He is expected to address the media for the first time since his trade demand on Friday.

