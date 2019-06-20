The Pelicans again sent shockwaves through the NBA landscape, and they were rewarded with quite a haul for their efforts.

After landing No. 4 overall in the trade of Anthony Davis to the Lakers, the Pelicans turned it into the No. 8, 17 and 35 overall picks. They also sent Solomon Hill and the No. 57 overall pick in the deal.

They also received a top-10 protected first-round pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After handling the obvious choice, Zion Williamson at No. 1 overall with their own pick, the Pelicans then chose big and -- sort-of -- small.

At No. 8 they chose the top center in the draft, 6-foot-11 Jaxson Hayes out of Texas. Nine selections later they went with 6-foot-5 shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker out of Virginia Tech.

We'll break down the picks below:

ZION WILLIAMSON, No. 1 overall, F, Duke

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-7, 285 pounds

NOTABLE: Won ever major NCAA player of the year award; No. 2 in NCAA in FG% (68%); No. 16 in ppg (22.6); All-American; offered scholarship by LSU football despite not playing in high school; led Duke to Elite Eight

QUOTABLE: "I'm going to do anything to win. I'm just going to do anything to win."

"Do I have a favorite brass instrument? Wow. Wow, that's a great question. I'm not sure. I'm not sure. That's a great question."

JAXSON HAYES, No. 8 (via Hawks), C, Texas

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-11, 220 pounds

NOTABLE: No. 3 in Big 12 in blocks (2.2 per game), averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game; had season-ending knee injury in Big 12 Tournament vs. Kansas; named Big 12 Freshman of the Year; Father, Jonathan, played 12 NFL seasons as a tight end, then served as a coach for the Cincinnati Bengals

QUOTABLE: "I think it will pair really well. We're both really athletic guys. Zion obviously is a freak. But I feel like we'll match up really well together"

"I'm looking to add more shooting into my game. Also more of an outside game, so kind of like a trailer. get the ball, maybe handle it a little bit. So just stuff like that."

NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, No. 17, SG, Va. Tech

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds

NOTABLE: No. 50 in nation in total steals in second season at Virginia Tech (64); No. 8 in ACC in scoring (16.2 ppg), No. 10 in assists (4); Toronto native; cousin of Los Angeles Clippers PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

QUOTABLE: "Don't fall. Thank you, God. And just try not to cry." -- on what was going through his mind walking to podium

"I think my versatility, playmaking ability on both sides of the ball. I think my length allows me to defend multiple positions. My playmaking allows me to pass, shoot, score, make plays for others, make plays for myself. Put points on the board."

MARCOS LOUZADA SILVA, No. 35, SG, Brazil

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds

NOTABLE: 20-year-old international prospect, played in Brazilian league; compared to former Pelicans sharpshooter Anthony Morrow; referred to on broadcast as the "Brazilian Josh Hart"

The Pelicans traded their other second round selection, No. 39 overall, to the Golden State Warriors.

The trade was first reported by ESPN. The pick was used on Serbian PF Alen Sailagic. The Pelicans received two future second-round picks and cash as compensation.