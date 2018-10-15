There is one goal.
One.
Keep Anthony Davis.
The success or failure of this New Orleans Pelicans season won’t depend on anything else. Regardless of what occurs on the court, in the stands, at the register or anywhere in between, the outcome of the season will be viewed entirely through the lens of Davis’ future.
It all hinges on whether the franchise instills enough confidence in their superstar for him to sign a super-maximum contract worth nearly $240 million over five years. So it’s fair to withhold judgement on the 2018-19 season until next summer, when Davis becomes officially eligible to sign the extension because he's earned a litany of All-NBA appearances.
In the meantime, it is the job of every teammate, coach, front office member and person with a Pelicans email address to show Davis he won’t be denied greatness by staying in New Orleans. While there are natural disadvantages to playing in the league’s smallest market, there are ways to make up for it.
It’s up to the Pelicans to illustrate them. It’s not unprecedented.
The super-max helped keep Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City. It also maintained John Wall’s tenure in Washington, D.C., and ensured James Harden never discussed leaving Houston.
While the rare-air contract adds an extra financial incentive no other team can offer Davis, it doesn’t guarantee anything. Make no mistake, the Pelicans are on the clock.
The topic of Davis’ future is already prominent in every conversation about the team, despite two fully guaranteed seasons remaining on his current contract. It will undoubtedly be approached during the ESPN broadcast of Wednesday’s 7 p.m. season opener against the Houston Rockets.
For his part, Davis says he doesn’t hear it.
“Me, for TV, I don’t really watch TV,” Davis said. “I only watch Disney channel. So, honestly, if it’s on TV, I never hear it. I really limit screen time on iPhone and social media at about 20 minutes. I probably miss it anyways. So, I really don’t pay attention to it. I just focus on winning.”
But everyone else affiliated with the Pelicans hears about it and thinks about it. Get a private moment with anyone on Airline Drive, and they’ll admit the speculation is a lingering topic at the team’s facility.
And it’s not as if Davis is cooling down the flames. This summer, he pivoted his public persona to stake his claim as the NBA’s best player.
While not an outlandish statement considering his otherworldly statistical impact last season, it adds a dose of perspective beyond the present. Because Davis is fully aware that distinction won’t be echoed by the masses until he hangs a championship banner or at least wins an MVP.
So the pressure is on everyone else in New Orleans to help him get there.
“Winning is a big part,” Davis told ESPN. “Winning definitely helps everything. It helps with your legacy. It helps get you to the top of that list. For me, yes, everybody sees everything that I do, but not going far in the playoffs, or going every three years, doesn’t help my case.”
The Pelicans took an important leap last spring, when their up-tempo style catapulted them into the playoffs, where they promptly smacked the Portland Trail Blazers out of the first round. The accompanying spotlight showered Davis with attention from casual observers, and for the first time in his professional career, he showed he could shine at the highest levels.
The universal acceptance of Davis’ status as a Top 5 player took a year or two longer than it should have — only deepening the wound left behind by consecutive losing seasons in the midst of Davis’ prime — but the praise came in heaping portions this spring.
A one-sided 4-1 series loss to the Golden State Warriors, however, showed there are still mountains to climb to reach the lofty territory Davis desires.
At the moment, there are only a handful of franchises who can envision toppling Golden State’s run in the foreseeable future. The Rockets, Boston Celtics and (potentially) Los Angeles Lakers are the only ones even within shouting distance of building a championship contender.
The Pelicans, at this time, simply aren’t on the list.
It’s what makes this season doubly crucial in the trajectory of the franchise. It’s not about garnering success for the sake of success.
It’s primarily an opening salvo in the chase to keep Davis from going the way of Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and so many other top-flight players who have bolted for big-market stages just when their talent crested.
There’s nothing simple about the position Davis has placed the franchise in. It’s not just about money or just about winning or just about awards or just about control.
It’s a sliding-scale combination no one knows the precise code for. All the while, national media pundits, opposing superstars and potential endorsers will be in Davis’ ear to tell him what’s possible if he leaves Louisiana.
But for this season at least, the Pelicans will be with Davis every day. They can learn exactly what’s important to him and tailor the proper pitch.
Undoubtedly, it will start with winning games and vaulting into true Western Conference contention. It adds a magnitude to each day of the 2018-19 season.
At the onset, it’s safe to say the future of the franchise is at stake. And there’s only one way to save it.
Keep Anthony Davis.