What started out as a regular kiss cam segment at Wednesday's New Orleans Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets quickly turned into a much bigger celebration.
Pelicans in-arena emcee Besty Borrego was working the segment during a timeout looking for the "cutest couples" at the Smoothie King Center when mascot Pierre the Pelican surprised her with a sign reading "Will you marry me?"
The real surprise, however, happened moments later when Pierre flipped the sign around -- now reading "Will you marry HIM?" -- and Borrego's boyfriend appeared behind him.
Borrego's boyfriend got down on one knee to present her engagement ring and pop the question, but a tearful Borrego had already said yes. Pierre also had a bouquet of roses waiting for the happy couple.
You can watch the "ultimate Kiss Cam Surprise" below.
Can't see tweet below? Click here.
The ultimate Kiss Cam Surprise 😘 💍 pic.twitter.com/bAYedQh2il— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 4, 2019