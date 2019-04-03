no.pelsengagement.adv

New Orleans Pelicans in-arena emcee gets a surprise proposal from her boyfriend during the Kiss Cam at the Pelicans' game against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Smoothie King Center. 

 Photo from Twitter

What started out as a regular kiss cam segment at Wednesday's New Orleans Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets quickly turned into a much bigger celebration.

Pelicans in-arena emcee Besty Borrego was working the segment during a timeout looking for the "cutest couples" at the Smoothie King Center when mascot Pierre the Pelican surprised her with a sign reading "Will you marry me?"

The real surprise, however, happened moments later when Pierre flipped the sign around -- now reading "Will you marry HIM?" -- and Borrego's boyfriend appeared behind him. 

Borrego's boyfriend got down on one knee to present her engagement ring and pop the question, but a tearful Borrego had already said yes. Pierre also had a bouquet of roses waiting for the happy couple. 

You can watch the "ultimate Kiss Cam Surprise" below.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

View comments