Think back to when you were in elementary school.

Your fourth-grade school days are dragging through the month of March, and the idea of practicing more multiplication tables or taking any more spelling tests makes you want to snap your mechanical pencil in two.

But then you take a field trip – maybe it was to the state museum or the symphony. It was the type of school day free of cramming testable information in your already jam-packed brain, but it proved to be the perfect balance of a change-of-scenery and a little bit of history or culture needed to recharge your batteries for the final push before spring break.

Sometimes, adults need field trips, too.

So much of Alvin Gentry’s past two tumultuous months as the Pelicans coach has been future-focused, whether it be developing young talent while taking plenty of precaution protecting the team’s future pillars, as well as potentially the most valuable asset to be traded this NBA offseason.

But with eight games left, combined with an abnormally long four-day layoff and a stretch of five games in 11 days, Gentry sensed he needed to dig deep to keep his players engaged. More than likely, two consecutive days of by-the-book practices weren’t going to do much at this stage.

Magic routs Pelicans, who play without Anthony Davis ORLANDO, Fla. — Evan Fournier scored 22 points and Aaron Gordon added 20 and the Orlando Magic routed the New Orleans Pelicans 119-96 on Wedne…

So when his players showed up for their 11 a.m. practice at the team’s facility Friday morning, a bus was waiting for them. The absence of permission slips brought the allure of mystery, even as the bus crossed the bridge onto the west bank and passed the Alario Center, headed toward Marrero.

Puzzled, the Pelicans roster turned to their New Orleans expert: Gretna-native Elfrid Payton.

“They kept asking ‘Where’re we at now?’ " he said. “But I didn’t have a clue until we turned onto Patriot Street, and I started to realize.”

Waiting to greet them just inside the doors of the gym at John Ehret High School — Payton’s alma mater — were 200 equally-surprised Patriot students, hand-selected by the school’s staff.

On the final day of the third quarter, students flourishing in the classroom, those possessing perfect attendance and those displaying strides in their grades, along with members of the school’s basketball teams, were given hall passes in their first-period class and told to report to the gym at 11:25 a.m.

“They were very, very vague, and we did that purposefully because we wanted them to be surprised,” said Al Collins, the school’s varsity boys basketball coach. “Once they figured out who was who, they were amazed.”

Team owner Gayle Benson addressed the crowd. The players and coaching staff ran through a handful of simple drills, while Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis and Payton paused to taking selfies with hoards of screeching students, along with the occasional teacher and police officer.

Gentry even welcomed the girls’ basketball team onto the floor for a shooting contest from the free-throw line, Gentry’s players shooting with their off-hand to make things fair. They capped the festivities by launching autographed mini-basketballs into the bleachers, while Payton gifted a signed No. 4 jersey to his high school coach, with his framed No. 11 Patriots jersey in view, hung and framed on the wall.

In all, the afternoon’s events lasted just over an hour, but they marked the perfect finale to Payton’s historic five-straight triple-double run that ended in Wednesday’s road loss to Orlando, while simultaneously injecting a breath of fresh air into the past 18 days of this team’s season.

“I really appreciate the reception we got,” Gentry said. “With the way Elfrid has played the last few weeks… we wanted to do something local, but the fact he played here, it was really important to come and do something here.”

And that “something” was less basketball and more continuing to strengthen old relationships while building new ones. Not a single “boo” was uttered during the entirety of the festivities, and one of the biggest cheers the team has gotten in months came with the announcement that all the kids would be gifted two tickets to a home game later this season.

“With the tile floor, we didn’t want to do a whole lot, not really great on the knees,” Gentry chuckled. “We just wanted to make sure we came and represented.”

To Collins, the afternoon put on full display the proclamation he made to a local Lafayette reporter soon after Payton signed with UL his senior year, claiming he could resemble the likes of former Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo.

“Elfrid is the epitome of an individual that personifies that anything can happen,” he said. “He wasn’t the fastest guy, the tallest guy or the best shooter, but he’s probably one of the best people you’d ever want to meet and one of the most coachable you’d ever want to have.

“He would run through a wall to help us win.”