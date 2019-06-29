When Anthony Davis' trade demand hit the mainstream in January, most fans were some combination of shocked and incensed, but the same can't be said for his Pelicans teammates.

That's because the superstar center told them months earlier, point guard Elfrid Payton said in an interview with Scott Prather on Lafayette's ESPN 1420 this week.

“Honestly, it didn’t affect us at all in the locker room. AD is a great person, obviously everyone has an opinion on what somebody should do. But at the beginning of the season, before training camp even started, he had already told us that it was a possibility that something like that may be happening," the 25-year-old said in the interview. "So it was easy for us to deal with ... I think the media made it more than what it was.”

And Payton's play after he returned from ankle and hand injuries that cost him much of the first half of the season backs up those claims. Payton, A Gretna native and UL-Lafayette alum, achieved a feat that's only been accomplished by four other players in NBA history during the final weeks of a lost season.

From March 10-18, Payton notched five consecutive triple-doubles that included a pair of 16-assist performances. It was a feat that's only been accomplished by current Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, and NBA Hall-of-Famers Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain.

Payton, who will be an unrestricted free agent come 5 p.m. Sunday, said it was "amazing" to continue his NBA career in New Orleans, just minutes from where he starred at John Ehret High School in Marrero. He had played his first four seasons with the Orlando Magic after being selected No. 10 overall the 2014 draft, and also had a brief stint in Phoenix last season before signing a one-year deal with the Pelicans.

"I enjoyed it a lot. I really had fun playing this year," he said.

It wasn't all smiles and records, though, as the perennially healthy PG suffered a sprained ankle that knocked him out for nine games, then fractured his left pinky finger eight minutes into his return. The injuries contributed to him missing 40 games, more DNPs he'd registered in his first four seasons combined.

As Payton went, often did the team. He notched a triple-double in the team's season-opener -- his season total of six tying Chris Paul's franchise record -- and he led the team to a 4-0 start to the season in dominating fashion.

Upon returning from his broken finger on Dec. 31, the team promptly won five of seven games. Davis' trade request would come a few weeks later amid an ensuing losing skid, officially sucking any air out of the Pelicans' playoff hopes.

But as Payton again heads to the free agency market, he does so with confidence after a resurgent season that he said has built interest from at least a few teams.

He said he has meetings set up, but declined to say what teams that might be to avoid running afoul of the leagues often ridicules "tampering" rules.

A report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said one of those teams could be the Charlotte Hornets, a team "scouring" the free agent point guard market after reports their star point guard Kemba Walker was planning to sign on as a free agent with the Boston Celtics. The move coincides with Boston's star point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite such interest and the Pelicans' addition of point guard Lonzo Ball as part of the compensation in their trade for Anthony Davis, Payton said he'd be glad to stay home if the circumstances worked out for everyone.

"There’s visits lined up. Obviously I would love to be here in New Orleans, back home again, but this is a business. I’ve got to do what’s best for me. Obviously the Pelicans have its own interests," Payton said.

And those team interests get more intriguing by the day. The Pelicans took advantage of their surprise NBA draft lottery victory to select Duke phenom Zion Williamson No. 1 overall on June 20, and earlier flipped the No. 4 overall pick and Solomon Hill to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the No. 8 and No. 17 picks -- among other assets -- which were used on Texas center Jaxson Hayes and Virginia Tech shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The moves also opened up more than $30 million worth of cap space for Executive Vice President David Griffin the Pelicans brass, which they'll use as they seek to add pieces around their shockingly transformed core of young players. That group includes recently acquired Brandon Ingram, and longtime guard Jrue Holiday.

The Pelicans haven't been definitively linked to any player, but rumors have swirled that they could make a run at forward Tobias Harris, and some suspicious Instagram activity by veteran center Al Horford has stirred activity that he could be a target.

Those odd but blazing rumors were doused with a few media reports from Marc Stein of the New York Times, who cited league sources saying the Pelicans were not "actively pursing" Horford as of Saturday evening.

But however and where Payton lands, he says he'll welcome that future with open arms -- even if his now-healed finger leans a bit to the left.

"I feel great right now ... I’m accepting the fact that it will never look the same," Payton said with a laugh.

