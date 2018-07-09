LAS VEGAS — Maybe the heat finally got to them.
Whether it was the triple-digit temperatures, the noon tipoff time or something else entirely, the New Orleans Pelicans summer league team carried an entirely different complexion in on Monday afternoon.
Their performance in a 105-97 loss to the Detroit Pistons was a far cry from their 2-0 start, powered by tenacious defense, crisp passing and accurate shooting.
The Pelicans' trend of racing out to quick 20-point leads and holding them flew by the wayside. Instead, a lax defensive effort allowed the Pistons to get wide open looks at the rim and bury a series of open 3-pointers, spurring coach Kevin Hanson to call a pair of timeouts.
While New Orleans’ offense maintained its lightning-fast pace, its inability to seal off the paint or grab rebounds made the tempo work against them.
The Pistons, who hadn’t cracked 70 points in either of their first two summer league games, eclipsed the 100-point threshold with more than two minutes remaining.
“We just weren’t disciplined in our coverages, and it’s what I was concerned about when coming off an off day in an early game,” Hanson said. “We came out flat. We weren’t into them and we weren’t protecting the paint or protecting each other.
“I’m happy it happened now rather than in tournament play, because it was a little wake-up call. I think we thought we were a little better than we were.”
It got ugly in a hurry.
Cheick Diallo, who is in his third summer league, finished with a game-high 25 points but admittedly came out sluggish in the first half.
“I started the game so slow,” Diallo said. “I can’t speak for everybody but definitely for myself. I was talking to myself and saying ‘I need to pick up’, ‘I need to pick up’. I’m the leader of the team so I know if I don’t go, I know no one else is going to want to go.”
But Diallo flashed some improvement in the second half and showed off his usual burst of energy, helping the Pelicans close a 25-point gap to single digits late in the fourth quarter.
And Trevon Bluiett, who made 12 of his first 17 3-pointers in the tournament, finally hit a cold snap, going just 2 for 6 from deep on Monday, including a pair of misses in the midst of New Orleans’ comeback attempt.
“We just need to come back together and I think we’ll be fine,” Hanson said. “We just need to defend and play our game.”