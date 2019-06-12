Anthony Davis could be on the move, and two of the teams long rumored to be in on the running are deep into talks with the Pelicans.

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers were "engaged in talks" with New Orleans as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers' No. 4 pick was involved, according to the report, with an eye on helping the Pelicans acquire a "high-level" player, the report said.

Pelicans Executive Vice Presidnet David Griffin said earlier this week the Pelicans were looking to acquire a current all-star, a potential all-star and two first-round picks.

It's unclear what the discussions entailed in terms of a result. Griffin said he was seeking a three-team deal to help maximize assets. If a three-team deal was completed. Nothing was specified beyond the No. 4 pick, though Wojnarowski specified that both the Lakers and Celtics were pursuing separate deals and there was "no spirit of cooperation."

Davis' camp has indicated he is only interested in signing long-term with the Lakers or New York Knicks. The superstar center can opt out of the final year of his deal and become a free agent before the 2020-'21 season.

So far, Boston has been undeterred in pursuing Davis -- despite his agent insisting AD would be a 2020 flight risk in free agency. For Boston, Davis could still be its best case to keep Kyrie Irving. Story soon on https://t.co/XcwLHcsHad https://t.co/C9NwYJiObX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2019

Wojnarowski added that the Celtics were "undeterred" by the prospect of Davis leaving, and view the deal as likely the best way to convince star point guard Kyrie Irving to re-sign after he becomes a free agent on July 1.

