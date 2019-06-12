NO.pelicansceltics029.031918
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) takes an off-balance shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. Sunday, March 18, 2018.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Anthony Davis could be on the move, and two of the teams long rumored to be in on the running are deep into talks with the Pelicans. 

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers were "engaged in talks" with New Orleans as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The Lakers' No. 4 pick was involved, according to the report, with an eye on helping the Pelicans acquire a "high-level" player, the report said. 

Pelicans Executive Vice Presidnet David Griffin said earlier this week the Pelicans were looking to acquire a current all-star, a potential all-star and two first-round picks. 

It's unclear what the discussions entailed in terms of a result. Griffin said he was seeking a three-team deal to help maximize assets. If a three-team deal was completed. Nothing was specified beyond the No. 4 pick, though Wojnarowski specified that both the Lakers and Celtics were pursuing separate deals and there was "no spirit of cooperation." 

Davis' camp has indicated he is only interested in signing long-term with the Lakers or New York Knicks. The superstar center can opt out of the final year of his deal and become a free agent before the 2020-'21 season. 

Wojnarowski added that the Celtics were "undeterred" by the prospect of Davis leaving, and view the deal as likely the best way to convince star point guard Kyrie Irving to re-sign after he becomes a free agent on July 1. 

