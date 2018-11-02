PORTLAND, Ore. — As the New Orleans Pelicans made their way out of the Moda Center on Thursday night they looked like a team that was hurt and hurting.
The Pelicans are hurting for a win after dropping four straight games following a sterling 4-0 start to the season, and they are hurt up and down the roster as key contributors are sidelined with injuries.
When the locker room opened, a walking-boot clad Elfrid Payton squeezed past the gathering media and headed for the team bus, and star forward Anthony Davis slipped on his hoodie, laced up his leopard print Nikes and made a beeline for the training room to escape the handful of cameras and reporters.
After returning to action Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, Davis sat out the game in Portland as he continues to deal with a sprained right elbow. The Pelicans’ star went through a pregame warmup but was ruled out less than an hour before tip-off.
“It just wasn’t quite right,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “You know our medical guys are cautious for a reason and I totally agree. They didn’t think it was a good idea for him to play. So, the eighth game into the year we’re not going to risk one of the best players in the league so that we can play one game.”
The Pelicans opened the season looking like the team that stormed into the Western Conference playoffs in the final three months of the 2017-18 season. And Davis looked to be at his NBA-caliber best. His availability is paramount to the team’s chances, but he isn’t the only valuable name showing up on the injury report. Payton missed his third straight game with a sprained right ankle and Darius Miller missed his fourth in a row with a right quadriceps injury.
Even big man Julius Randle, who had 29 points and dominated the Blazers in the first half on Thursday, is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
New Orleans is now 1-3 on the road to begin the season, heading into the final two stops of a five-game road trip at San Antonio on Saturday and at Oklahoma City on Monday. Davis’ availability for one or both of those games will be crucial, but on Thursday the Pelicans were lamenting a porous defense not an absent All-Star.
“We’re not able to get stops down the stretch,” Randle said when asked about a common theme during the team’s losing skid.
The Blazers shot 18 of 35 from 3-point range on Thursday, one night after the Golden State Warriors hit 16-of-32 three-pointers against New Orleans. The long-range assault overshadowed Randle’s scoring outburst as the Pelicans’ ability to defend the perimeter is starting to become a glaring issue.
“We’ve gotta take away the dare shot where we’re just leaving one guy open to shoot them,” Gentry said. “We’ve gotta have multiple efforts and run those guys off the line because our offense is good, but it’s not good enough to sustain that.”
The Pelicans chose to spend the night in Portland, staying over on the West Coast before heading to San Antonio in an arena where they’re just 5-25 all-time. Friday brings a much-needed day to get healthy and regroup.
“We’ll look over the game plan tomorrow,” Jrue Holiday said of the team’s plans for the off day. “And see who’s playing on our end.”