Solomon Hill admits it wasn't easy last season.
He missed the Pelicans' first 69 games.
And then once he returned from the hamstring tear in his left leg, he still wasn't at full strength.
"The end of last season was a struggle in a sense," Hill said. "We play this game with mind and body. If there is something that disrupts that, whether it be health or something on the mental side, it shows in your game. So I'm glad to be here. Glad to be healthy."
Hill came into training camp in "phenomenal shape," according to Pelicans general manager Dell Demps. Demps is hoping to see the return of the 2016-17 version of Hill, whose defensive presence was solid in his first season in New Orleans after three seasons with the Indiana Pacers.
"I can’t wait to watch him integrate back with the guys," Demps said on Friday. "It was tough last season. It was the first time he was injured in his whole career. That’s tough for players. He sacrificed not being 100 percent to come back and help us with that playoff push. He had some games late in the season where defensively he came in and really helped us win games. Sometimes he does things that does not show up in the box score that we're hoping he’ll do for us again this upcoming season."
Hill, entering his third season with the Pelicans, averaged just 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in the 15.6 minutes he logged in his 12 regular-season games. His best offensive game came in Game 3 of the second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors when he knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 9 points, tied for a season high.
A career 33 percent 3-point shooter, he's worked during the offseason on improving his 3-point shot, something that the Pelicans need from the small forward position. He shot 19 percent from beyond the arc last season in his limited role.
"I tried to do the best of my ability to help the team, whatever that meant," Hill said. "Two minutes. No minutes. I was just about the team. Who doesn't want to be a part of the best season for the Pelicans? I just did my best to do my part and gave it my all."
Alvin Gentry said on Wednesday after the third day of training camp that Hill returned in good shape.
"It still takes a while," Gentry said. "Although he played at the end of the season, he is still working on getting his timing back and just the feel for the game back and getting his legs under him."
Hill is among a crowded field of players looking to fill the small forward position. E'Twaun Moore shouldered much of the load at the position last season. Darius Miller also got minutes there. And Gentry hinted that the team will also experiment at times with a lineup of Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic.
"Unless you have LeBron or Kevin Durant on your team, you can always get better at the 3 position," Hill said. "I'm glad to be healthy and compete with who I have to compete with... I just want to win...I'm not a coach. I'm not a GM. My job is to show up and be a player."
