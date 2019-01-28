New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry and several players at practice Monday addressed the news that star center Anthony Davis is requesting a trade.

Davis, 25, won't become a free agent until summer 2020 but it has been widely speculated that the big man from Kentucky could join up in Los Angeles with Lakers' forward LeBron James. With Monday's breaking news, that date could be earlier than originally expected.

Gentry said Monday he doesn't expect the news about Davis to be a distraction because it's out in the open.

Can't see the Tweets below? Click here.

Gentry doesn’t think it’s going to be a distraction to the rest of the team because it’s all out and in the open. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) January 28, 2019

Alvin Gentry said he spoke to AD at length today and he plans to play out the season. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) January 28, 2019

Point guard Jrue Holiday also addressed the news, saying “90 percent of the reason I stayed” in New Orleans.

Holiday said AD addressed the team and let them know he was going to request a trade. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) January 28, 2019

Davis' name has been connected to several teams, but the two most likely in play are the Lakers and Boston Celtics, the latter of which couldn't trade for Davis until July 1.

ESPN is reporting several teams are weighing the option to trade for Davis now for the chance to make a championship run this season.

Those contenders would then consider keeping Davis for the final year of his contract or trading him at the end of this season to recoup assets lost.

This story will be updated.