The four draft picks will get the hype, but the New Orleans Pelicans have added four other accomplished college players that will push for their own chunk of New Orleans' roster.

The four players are UConn point guard Jalen Adams, Central Florida guard Aubrey Dawkins, Arizona State Forward Zylan Cheatham and St. Louis guard Javon Bess.

All four players are 23 or 24 years old after three- or four-season college careers, and will likely factor into the Pelicans' roster in the 2019 Summer League, which kicks off on July 5.

Dawkins's is likely the most recognizable name for multiple reasons. He is the son of former NCAA player of the year and NBA player Johnny Dawkins, who is now the Golden Knights' coach. But he also came seconds and inches from outdueling No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and Duke in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32. He scored 32 points in the game, but missed a key dunk in the waning moments and had a potential game-winning tip-in roll off the rim as time expired.

Adams is the only player of the four who did not transfer during his college career. Dawkins began his career at Michigan, Bess at Michigan State and Zylan Cheatham at San Diego State. Cheatham and Adams, while playing on opposite sides of the nation, do share one odd connection: Their college head coaches, Bobby and Danny Hurley, are brothers.

Adams and Dawkins both signed "Exhibit 10" contracts. Those deals, introduced in the most recent collective bargaining agreement, are one-year deals worth the minimum salary. They can include an optional bonus ranging from $5K to $50K. It can be converted into a two-way contract before the start of the season.

The four players will compete for a spot on the Pelicans' roster, along with incoming draftees that include Williamson, No. 8 pick Jaxson Hayes out of Texas, No. 17 pick Nickeil Alexander Walker out of Virginia Tech and No. 35 pick Marcos Louzada Silva out of Brazil.

Scroll below for bio files, quotes and highlights for all four players:

JAVON BESS, UFA, G, St. Louis

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds

AGE: 23

NOTABLE: Led Billikens in scoring (13.3 ppg) and total rebounds (244); Played two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to the Billikens, where he sat out a year before his junior season

QUOTABLE: “[NBA scouts] love Javon. What they love is how far he’s come and how much he’s improved. They know he can be a (defensive) stopper because he’s got length and can guard multiple people. Then they get to hear the character I talk about and that makes them start writing faster. He’ll have a chance to make a team.” -- St. Louis coach Travis Ford

JALEN ADAMS, UFA, PG, UConn

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-3, 194 pounds

AGE: 23

NOTABLE: Four-year player; averaged 16.9 points and 3.4 assists in his senior season; best career assists mark came in 2016, when he averaged 6.1 per game; signature moment was three-quarter court, buzzer-beating heave in AAC Tournament to send game to 4OT; scored 13 of 22 points in in final two OTs of game; had 25 points, 6 assists in Jan., 2018 in game against Tulane in New Orleans.

QUOTABLE: "He needs to develop … obsess over his craft. He can play in the NBA or have a very lucrative career playing somewhere. He’s the type of guy who can do anything with his life after that, because he’s smart and personable." -- UConn coach Danny Hurley

*Exhibit 10

AUBREY DAWKINS, UFA, SG, Central Florida

AGE: 24

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds

NOTABLE: Declared for draft after junior season; averaged career-high and team-leading 15.9 points in lone season with Golden Knights; scored 32 points in agonizing, 77-76 loss to Duke in NCAA Tournament's Round of 32; missed tip-in as clock expired with chance to win game; career 42 percent 3-point shooter; played first two seasons at Michigan under current Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein before transferring to UCF

QUOTABLE: “We’re very proud of the collegiate career Aubrey has had. ... He has earned his degree, and he’s ready to begin the next chapter of his life, the next chapter of his career in basketball. We’re excited for what is next for Aubrey.” -- UCF coach, and Aubrey's father, Johnny Dawkins

*Exhibit 10

ZYLAN CHEATHAM, UFA, F, Arizona State

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-8, 220 pounds

AGE: 24

NOTABLE: Four-year player; led Pac-12 in rebounding (10.3 per game); scored game-high 22 points in NCAA Tournament loss to Buffalo; averaged 12.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists in senior season; one of only two NCAA players to average a double-double as well as 3-plus assists; played three seasons at San Diego State before transferring to ASU

QUOTABLE: "He has a great skill set. He affects the game in so many aspects. Even when he isn’t scoring, he is doing so many other things to contribute." -- Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley