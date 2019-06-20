NEW YORK — It’s been easy to see during his first two months in New Orleans that the David Griffin era would look remarkably different in contrast to the Pelicans' past decade. But how different? Fans got a front-row seat during the first 20 picks of the first round of Thursday night’s NBA draft.
Former general manager Dell Demps saw just Pelicans first-round selections take the court in a New Orleans uniform, and only two survived their first season without getting traded — none since 2012. But Griffin, driven by his own vision of culture, concentrated growth and calculated risks, transformed the franchise’s future just an hour before Thursday’s draft, trading away the No. 4 pick — acquired Saturday from the Lakers — to the Hawks for two more draft picks to complement No. 1 overall selection Zion Williamson, along with the 35th overall pick and the potential for a first-rounder in 2020.
At No. 8, Griffin continued his overhaul of the Pelicans’ front court, drafting Texas Longhorns freshman power forward Jaxson Hayes. At No. 17, the Pelicans added versatility to their backcourt by adding Virginia Tech sophomore Nickeil Alexander-Walker to play alongside veteran Jrue Holiday and newly acquired Lonzo Ball.
Hayes, who said he had a FaceTime call with New Orleans’ front office in his hotel room Wednesday, said he’s excited to be the next lanky, athletic big man on the Pelicans roster, a rim protector to put alongside Williamson.
Another reason to be excited about Hayes? At 19 years old, the 7-footer still has room to grow as he builds his game along the way.
“We got MRIs at the combine in Chicago, and the doctors said my growth plates were still open a little bit,” Hayes said Thursday. "I just turned 19, so I’m really excited to see how much I grow in the next year.
“Shoot, I want to be as tall as I can be, as tall as (7-foot-2 Oregon freshman Bol Bol), at least as tall as Bol. He’s a big dude; I still have to look up to him.”
Alexander-Walker, who is from Toronto, said just a week after the Raptors’ first NBA title that he’s excited to be part of the next wave of professional basketball players from Canada. His cousin, Clippers rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, took the family into the world of the NBA a year ago, knowing Alexander-Walker wasn’t far behind.
It’s a part of him the former Virginia Tech guard said he’s excited to embrace and carry along with him as he moves to New Orleans, knowing there will be plenty of kids watching him and looking up to him from afar.
“All those guys before me, they made me feel like I needed to take matters into my own hands and be aggressive,” Alexander-Walker said Thursday. “That’s why I came to America. I wanted to challenge myself, and those guys did amazing, and they were able to do it, so it’s something I want to achieve.”
These two picks came on the heels of a last-minute deal that stemmed from Saturday’s trade of Anthony Davis to the Lakers, where the Pelicans landed three players and a bevy of picks, including Thursday’s No. 4 selection. They also swapped second-rounders in this year's draft — landing No. 35 and giving away No. 57 — and acquired a first-rounder in 2020 from Cleveland. That pick is top-10 protected; it will turn into 2021 and 2022 second-rounders if Cleveland lands a top-10 pick next year. Atlanta also picked up a future second-rounder and Solomon Hill, who is in the final year of his contract and saves the Pelicans salary cap space.