New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry didn’t shy away from calling it his team’s best performance of this roller-coaster season in keeping its desired pace against one of the all-time greats at running the floor.
Gentry used phrases like “total team wins” and Jrue Holiday said he was energized “playing for my fans and this city.” Saturday’s result was a gritty, energetic, Dikembe Mutombo finger-wag-filled victory over a visiting Los Angeles Lakers squad with enough of a fan contingent to turn an often lax home crowd into a hostile environment.
“I think you can take all the guys that were involved in the game in some stage, they did something positive for us,” Gentry said. “To me, right now these guys understand the most important thing is our team, and they’re trying to do everything they can to help our team win.”
It was no secret which player currently on the Pelicans roster — for now, at least — who donned street clothes, sat on the end of the bench and didn’t record a single minute in the name of “rest”, after playing all of 20 minutes coming off more than a week-long vacation that included playing all of five minutes in the All-Star game.
For once, Gentry didn’t have to utter his star forward’s name in a press conference, almost as if the last month of turmoil surrounding this New Orleans franchise didn’t happen, allegedly instigated by the Lakers, James and the agent he shares with Anthony Davis.
Saturday’s 128-115 win over the Lakers was void of all that bad juju — spare the fervent boos any time James touched the ball and energetic cheers when he clanked a free throw or air-balled a 3-pointer. One of the all-time greats still managed to finish with 27 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, but Gentry was proud of his team’s ability to – especially during his team’s few second half spurts — keep James as a scorer instead of a facilitator, where he could only do so much damage.
With his team trailing 69-57 at halftime, James knocked down a trio of 3-pointers after the Lakers had fallen behind 18, 80-62. He brought his squad back within 10, 89-79 with just over three minutes left in the third. But Holiday’s step-back buzzer-beating dagger at the third-quarter buzzer boosted the Pelicans back up 100-84 at the end of the third.
"I felt like we competed the whole game once we jumped on top," Holiday said. "We sustained it and came out in the second half and played well, hit big shots, and the crowd was into it. That helps."
Comfortably back in his traditional role at shooting guard with Elfrid Payton back in the lineup, Holiday added three more 3-pointers in the final 12 minutes, finishing with a team-high 27 points on 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Julius Randle followed with 24 points, five assists and three rebounds.
Cheick Diallo finished one point off a career-high with 18 points to go with nine rebounds. Ian Clark followed with 17 points.
Ingram led all scorers with 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field.