Zion Williamson surely learned a lot from Mike Krzyzewski — the five-time NCAA champion coach, mastermind behind three straight Olympic gold medals and winningest men’s college basketball coach in history.
But by far the most important lesson Williamson took with him, as he left his life in Durham, North Carolina, for a future in New Orleans, was not to change a thing.
“In tough games, we were looking at him like ‘All right, Coach, what do we do?’ And he kept it as simple as possible,” Williamson said Wednesday in front of a horde of cameras, bright lights and reporters the day before the Pelicans surely will make him the No. 1 pick in the draft.
“(He always said) ‘Just be yourself; you’ll be fine.’"
The wise words served Williamson well in high school, where a 6-foot-3, 175-pound freshman at a run-of-the-mill private South Carolina high school blossomed into a 6-foot-7, 285-pound social-media sensation with the agility of a point guard, the hops of an premier wing and the body of an NFL defensive lineman.
At Duke, Williamson helped turn the team college basketball fans everywhere love to hate into one they couldn’t help but cheer.
“It really is a little weird," Williamson said with a chuckle. "Coach K sat us down one time and said ‘People like you guys, I don’t get it. Why do people like you?'"
Even while under the sharpest microscope, Williamson is hard to hate. In front of America’s toughest media market Wednesday, the 2018-19 NCAA player of the year fielded every question with cheeky grins, playful barbs and honest answers.
Sometimes, it was to set the record straight: no, he did not order a massive platter of chicken fingers at Commanders Palace last week; his meal was fried shrimp and mashed potatoes.
No, his off-white Nike shoes hidden from the view of all but a select few media members were in no way a sign of an eventual shoe endorsement.
“I mean, guys, I have to wear something, right?” he shrugged, sheepishly.
When he’s not plotting his next viral dunk or working on his post-up moves, you might be able to challenge him to a rousing game of Connect Four or find him on a driving range. There will always be new frontiers Williamson hasn’t yet conquered.
“(Golf) isn’t as easy as you think,” he said. “It’s very hard, and if you’re a competitor, you mess up so much that you want to keep doing it and get better.”
His draft night outfit will undoubtedly be covered like an Oscar-winning actor arriving at the Met Gala, but Williamson had no designer to boast or secrets to hide.
“I’m a simple guy,” he said for the fourth time Wednesday morning. “I just want to walk across the stage, grab a hat and shake the commissioner’s hand. I’m not really into all that.”
But he’s not about to back away from the hype. Duke students fawned over him every day as he walked to class during his freshman year, and often — maybe too often for some professors’ liking — Williamson would oblige with a selfie. He gave out high-five after high-five while roaming through the streets of New Orleans during his visit with Pelicans staff a week ago, and no number of soliloquies from TV talking heads is going to overwhelm the future NBA rookie.
“I don’t really see the pressure. I’m doing what I love to do, and that’s play basketball,” he said. “I don’t try to live up to nobody’s expectations. I just try to be me, be the best version of myself that I can be.
“(All the attention) is just like, it’s part of your job. It’s part of being a professional athlete, so it doesn’t really bother me.”
And somehow, that attention surrounding the country’s most popular 18-year-old — yes, Williamson is still 18 for another two weeks — hasn’t allowed the basketball phenom to look past each individual moment meticulously planned out for him, at times by the minute, over the coming days and weeks. At least publicly, Williamson won’t yet acknowledge what everyone else in the basketball world has known for months: he’s destined to be this year’s No. 1 pick and the most-hyped player since LeBron James.
His references to his future coaches, teammates and home were met conditionally, with “ifs” and “maybes." Because while the rest of the country may see Williamson as basketball’s ‘next big thing’, he’s amazingly content living in his own world.
Thursday night, when Williamson’s name is called, introducing him as the league’s latest No. 1 pick, TVs around the country will witness pure sincerity, he said, because he hasn’t let his mind drift there yet
With just hours until one of his lifelong dreams comes true, Williamson is still living his own honest, true life — one that kept him grounded while he soared.
“People say ‘you’re lucky’, but I think we made ourselves lucky,” he said. “The hard work, the sacrifices we made to be here.
“I don’t know how I’m going to react. I don’t know if I’m going to cry or have this giant smile. We’ll see tomorrow night.”