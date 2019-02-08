The Markieff Morris era in New Orleans does not exist.

The Pelicans announced Friday they had waived the former Washington Wizards forward less than 48 hours after news broke they had acquired him, along with a 2023 second round pick, in exchange for Wesley Johnson.

He was one of three players acquired before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The team also traded forward Nikola Mirotic to acquire forward Stanley Johnson, center Jason Smith and four second-round draft picks.

Morris is the twin brother of Marcus Morris, who currently plays for the Boston Celtics.

Despite a request for a trade last week and a whirlwind of rumors surrounding his status, Anthony Davis is still a member of the Pelicans. He was hurt leading up to his trade demand and has not been in uniform since, but the team announced Thursday he'd play the rest of the season if healthy.

The Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at the Smoothie King Center.