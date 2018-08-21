NBA TV staged an homage to New Orleans.
The league’s television outlet dedicated a day to the history of the Pelicans (and late Hornets) on Tuesday, as part of its offseason series turning over 18 hours of programming to the greatest moments of each franchise.
The network replayed eight of the greatest games since the team’s 2002 birth in New Orleans. While there were highlights and fond memories of seeing Jamal Mashburn control the midrange, Chris Paul dice up defenses and Anthony Davis dominate, it created the dual revelation of just how little this franchise has accomplished in 16 years and, in turn, how high the stakes are for this coming season.
Only one of the team’s “greatest games” came from beyond the first round of the NBA playoffs.
It was this spring’s Game 3 win over Golden State. A stirring evening in the Smoothie King Center, but ultimately a perfunctory bump in Golden State’s 4-1 series victory, en route to the Warriors’ NBA championship.
There’s a reason the Pelicans are not a team often found in the rotation of Hardwood Classics. Their playoff runs in 2008 and 2018 are the proudest moments in franchise history and both ended in the second round.
Tuesday’s broadcast highlighted just how success-starved this team has been since its 2002 inception. For comparison’s sake, just look at NBA TV’s lineup on the days prior, which showed fellow title-less teams the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, whose greatest hits featured not only raucous playoff wins, but individual player profiles on beloved Hall of Famers.
It’s simply not the case in New Orleans. As captivating as the 2018 finishing kick was, in order to receive the full embrace of the region, more history must be created.
It’s why, despite hosting multitime All-Stars like Baron Davis, David West, Paul and Anthony Davis, there have been few summers like this one.
Right now, there are real expectations. It generates real excitement.
And the stakes are massive.
Davis’ long-term contract situation will be the prism everything is viewed through. At this time next year, he could either agree to a super-max deal worth up to $230 million over five years or kick chatter of his pending free agency into overdrive.
Over the past few years, Davis has made his stance crystal clear. He likes New Orleans and is fond of the organization but values winning over everything else.
His future home likely hinges on team success and a potential path to The Finals. So, it heaps pressure to an oncoming season already commanding ample attention.
And the conversation is creeping beyond the borders of south Louisiana. National media was forced to take notice when the Pelicans rattled off a 20-8 record to end the regular season, and stomped the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and will re-appear in September.
It’s a rare ray of limelight shining on this franchise, which became accustomed to being a afterthought over the previous decade.
Of course, the star power also plays a part in the boosted profile. Davis owns the second-best MVP odds at betting windows across the country, after being named first-team All-NBA and joining Jrue Holiday on the league’s All-Defense first-team.
For all the chatter and hand-wringing about what it means to replace DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo with Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton, this is the most prominent offseason the franchise has experienced in recent memory. And they still have Davis, Holiday, Nikola Mirotic and a system that exploits their skill sets.
While the Western Conference is a relentless gauntlet, the Pelicans aren’t grasping at glimmers of hope to put a competitive product on the floor this season. They have the roster to back it up.
On Tuesday, NBA TV used nearly half of their allotted “Pelicans Day” to show standout individual performances in regular-season games. Mashburn’s 50-spot was accompanied by Davis’ 59-point game in 2016, 53 this February and 45 in January.
Those were displays of greatness but not exactly the defining moments this team needs to persuade Davis into staying, capture the region or build 18 hours of compelling TV.
Success in the NBA is defined deep in the playoffs and by building a long-term home for Hall of Fame players. Both of those have yet to be achieved in New Orleans.
But, the table is set to change that. The arc of the future can bend based on what occurs over the next 12 months, and the intrigue is already beginning to churn.
And if the next year goes the way the organization believes it should, the next decade of NBA TV’s Pelicans Days could look and feel a whole lot different.