The New Orleans Pelicans pined for two qualities above all others.
Shooting and veteran leadership. If those came on a reasonable budget and a short-term basis, even better.
So, logically, they used the first minute of the NBA’s official free agency period to lock in a two-year, $26.5 million agreement with JJ Redick on Sunday afternoon. Sources confirmed ESPN’s report, and the deal is fully guaranteed with no options.
The 35-year old is a 3-point specialist, converting 41.3 percent of his more than 4,000 career attempts, immediately filling a gaping hole in the Pelicans’ attribute arsenal and changing the complexion for a myriad of lineup choices.
No, it’s not the splashy move that will dominate free agency headlines across the league, like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teaming up in Brooklyn. In fact, this signing doesn’t even make the Pelicans a team likely to crash the playoffs next year.
But it certainly makes them better now than they were Sunday morning, while maintaining flexibility for the future.
And it meets all the criteria executive vice president David Griffin publicly outlined when he went to embark on his first free-agent acquisition in New Orleans.
Let’s go down the list.
1. An unselfish veteran
With such a young roster assembled around Jrue Holiday, Griffin repeatedly expressed his desire to add a seasoned professional who would add a layer of competitiveness to the locker room. Redick will be charged with helping shape the early careers of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, a factor Griffin considers priceless.
Redick built a reputation with the Magic, Clippers and 76ers as a winner who fully understands his role, reaching the playoffs in each of his 13 seasons. He’s been routinely praised by teammates like Dwight Howard, Chris Paul and Joel Embiid for his willingness to commit to his job and prioritize team achievement over individual numbers.
Check.
2. A shooter
Redick’s number speak for themselves, including last year’s career-best 18.1 points per game. He’s simply one of the best catch-and-shoot players of his generation.
Redick spends most games running off of screens, taking dribble handoffs (off which he scored 435 points last season, the best in modern NBA history, according to Synergy Sports), and creating space on the perimeter by drawing defenders toward him 25-plus feet away from the basket. His presence should allow Holiday and Ball to drive into more open territory and Williamson more room to operate at the rim off pick-and-rolls.
Check.
3. A short contract
After signing consecutive one-year deals with Philadelphia, Redick opted for some additional security, signing a contract that takes him through his 37th birthday.
By the time it runs out, the Pelicans will have already seen Ingram’s rookie deal expire and then will have to deal with Ball’s restricted free agency, assuming those players haven’t been traded. It’s a timetable that makes sense on both sides.
Check.
4. A fair contract
Is $13.25 million per year a lot to spend on an aging veteran? Yes.
But considering Terry Rozier signed with Charlotte for $19.3 million per year and Bojan Bogdanovic is getting $18.3 annually from the Utah Jazz, it’s clear the market on perimeter shooters is as expensive as it's ever been.
And while Redick’s price tag renders the Pelicans unable to land a $20-plus million type of player this offseason (they entered Sunday with $31.5 million available), it still allows the flexibility to sign a series of role players later this week or take on expensive contracts from other teams seeking to clear space and hand over an asset for their trouble.
Check.
To be clear, JJ Redick is not the difference-maker who turns the Pelicans into immediate contenders. He is simply not that guy.
But Durant, Irving, Kawhi Leonard and their ilk simply weren’t coming to New Orleans right now. Instead, the Pelicans opted for the path of prudence and patience, which was the one most available to them.
Adding Redick was a logical step and follows the logic Griffin has laid out since he arrived with the team this summer.
He wants to be competitive in the short term, while staying limber enough to pounce on future opportunities.
This move threads that complicated needle, and while it doesn’t entirely change the complexion of the franchise, it certainly adds a shine at the moment.