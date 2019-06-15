Anthony Davis
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis reacts after a slam dunk in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The Pelicans won in double overtime, 132-128. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ORG XMIT: LAGH112

 Gerald Herbert

Anthony Davis is no longer a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. He's now a teammate of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers after a massive trade Saturday.

In exchange for Davis, the Pelicans will receive Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, plus three first-round picks, a league source confirmed to The Advocate.

The blockbuster deal sent shockwaves across the NBA on a summer Saturday evening.

How are local and national experts analyzing the deal? See below.

