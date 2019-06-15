Anthony Davis is no longer a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. He's now a teammate of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers after a massive trade Saturday.
In exchange for Davis, the Pelicans will receive Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, plus three first-round picks, a league source confirmed to The Advocate.
The blockbuster deal sent shockwaves across the NBA on a summer Saturday evening.
How are local and national experts analyzing the deal? See below.
First reaction:— Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) June 15, 2019
It’s a good deal for both sides, honestly. The Pelicans couldn’t have extracted much more from the Lakers than this.
What the Pelicans didn’t get a proven All Star. They are going to have to build and rely on development & drafting. Risky.
For all the crap Rich Paul and Anthony Davis took, his power play got him exactly where he wanted to be.— Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) June 15, 2019
The Lakers gave up some of their future, but they have a remarkably bright present.
This is my biggest beef with the trade. Unless the Pelicans see something in No. 4 this year that no one else seems to, I don’t understand why this deal needed to be made now and not later into free agency. https://t.co/ExOQiHhY2s— Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) June 15, 2019
Simply put, David Griffin is betting very heavily on himself.— Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) June 15, 2019
Instead of proven talent and a guaranteed building block he got picks and developing players.
Instead of avoiding the Lakers to please bitter fans, he sent Davis exactly where he wanted to be.
High risk move.
Bottom line: Celtics had the best possible package, but with Kyrie’s unrest toward the latter half of this season and the uncertainty surrounding him now, Boston couldn’t risk Tatum for what so clearly appeared to be riding toward a 1-year rental. https://t.co/pgMwkVYqr6— Nathan Brown (@nbrownadvocate) June 15, 2019
Monster haul for David Griffin and the Pelicans. They maximized the AD trade without needing a third team. History of Griffin deals typically include strong pick protections, which could made trade even better. And now, LeBron gets his second star in LA. Here we go. https://t.co/Yf6cjlhvv4— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019
Lebron, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma can compete for the title. Las Vegas has them as a favorite (still feels like they need another shooter) The Pelicans will be a blast to watch and strong for years. Like the deal for both.— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 15, 2019
The Boston Celtics refused to make Jayson Tatum available in trade talks with New Orleans, league sources say, putting the Lakers in prime position to strike the deal that teams Anthony Davis with LeBron James— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2019
After all the drama from months ago, Anthony Davis got what he wanted. The Lakers are positioned to make a run at multiple championships. David Griffin secures young assets to pair with arrival of Zion Williamson. Win-win for both sides.— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 15, 2019
For the Lakers this is a massive gamble on one year with Anthony Davis & LeBron James. I say gamble because all you have to do is look back at their recent history—the Dwight Howard, Steve Nash trades— to see how this could go very wrong. But if it goes right....!?— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 15, 2019