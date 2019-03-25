Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson did not mince words Monday when speaking about her NBA team.

"There is no way I'm going to sell that team ever," Benson said matter-of-factly speaking at her second NFL owners meetings.

Benson took ownership of the NFL and NBA franchises following the death of her husband and longtime owner Tom Benson in March, 2018. The future of the NBA franchise had been questioned more forcefully after the team's star Anthony Davis demanded a trade midway through the current season.

Benson echoed sentiments shared minutes earlier by Saints and Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha.

"We want to be a championship team in football and basketball," Lauscha said.

He added: "We are committed to the market."

The team has floundered since a resurgent 2017-'18 season that ended in the second round of the playoffs and fired general manager Dell Demps as the team faces an uncertain future. Danny Ferry was named the interim GM, and a new face will likely join the Pelicans front office before a Davis trade.

After Demps' firing, Benson assured fans she'd provide "any, and all, resources" to the team as it gets set for a post-Davis era.

"My expectations, and the expectations of our fans, are that this team will compete at a high level for the remainder of the season," Benson said in a statement. "While we still have many more critical decisions to make when this season comes to an end, I am focused on making sure we are properly positioned to succeed and that we are headed in the right direction."

The Pelicans rank as the NBA's second-least valuable franchises in Forbes' most recent rankings. At $1.2 billion, they rank above just the Memphis Grizzlies. The New York Knicks are the league's most valuable team at $4 billion.

The Pelicans' current lease at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans runs through 2024.

