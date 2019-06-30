The New Orleans Pelicans have almost $30 million in cap space, and now they'll finally get to put some of that to use.

The NBA free agency season begins Sunday at 5 p.m. When that time comes, teams will be allowed to reach verbal agreements on new deals with players, but cannot put pen to paper until the period ends on July 6.

With $30 million in salary cap space, here's where the Pelicans have already spent their money Between the blockbuster trade that dealt Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers and landing Zion Williamson in last week’s NBA draft, Pelican…

We'll be tracking all of the Pelicans' moves as they happen, as well as other big signings across the league.

[UPDATE: Pelicans to sign ex-76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick in first splash of free agency, reports say]

Pelicans finalizing 2-year deal to bring EuroLeague forward Nicolò Melli to New Orleans The Pelicans are finalizing a deal to bring a EuroLeague forward to New Orleans before the NBA's free agent signing period.