The New Orleans Pelicans have almost $30 million in cap space, and now they'll finally get to put some of that to use.
The NBA free agency season begins Sunday at 5 p.m. When that time comes, teams will be allowed to reach verbal agreements on new deals with players, but cannot put pen to paper until the period ends on July 6.
With such drastic changes this offseason, the Pelicans have not only been transformed into a younger, more attractive roster to potential free…
Between the blockbuster trade that dealt Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers and landing Zion Williamson in last week’s NBA draft, Pelican…
We'll be tracking all of the Pelicans' moves as they happen, as well as other big signings across the league.
Follow all the action below.
[UPDATE: Pelicans to sign ex-76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick in first splash of free agency, reports say]
